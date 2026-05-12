Ben Kingsley Joins Explosive New White Lotus Season Filming In France

The season four of White Lotus is already creating excitement after three more well known actors officially joined the cast. Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Swedish actor Pekka Strang have been announced as part of the hit series, which is currently being filmed in France.

This time, the story will move to the glamorous world of the Cannes Film Festival, where a new group of wealthy guests and hotel staff will spend a dramatic week surrounded by luxury, secrets and tension.

While the makers are keeping character details hidden, early reports suggest the season will focus on two competing film teams attending the famous festival. Unlike earlier seasons that mostly took place inside one resort, the upcoming chapter is expected to split its story between two different locations. One group may stay at a luxury hotel, while another team will be based at a secluded retreat in the hills nearby.

Making the announcement of the new cast members on Instagram, the White Lotus team wrote, “New company is on the way. The White Lotus season 4 welcomes Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang.”

The upcoming season of White Lotus attracted attention after Helena Bonham Carter unexpectedly left the project soon after filming started. Variety reports suggested her exit was linked to “creative differences” with creator Mike White. Following her departure, Laura Dern joined the cast in a newly created role for the series.

Instead of filming during the real Cannes Film Festival, which is currently underway, the team plans to recreate the glamorous festival atmosphere after the event ends. They will use locations such as the Palais des Festivals, the famous red carpet and nearby areas to create their own version of Cannes for the series.

Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang are joining an already star-studded cast. The lineup also includes Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

