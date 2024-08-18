Ben Affleck Will Continue To Wear Wedding Ring Until Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce: Report

Another day brings another update about the estranged couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. According to a report by OK! Magazine, the actor-filmmaker has vowed to let the singer file for divorce "in her own time," and he will continue to wear the ring until then. "Ben is being as respectful of J.Lo as he can right now since he was the one that left, But he's moving forward with his life," a source told the publication. "Ben's vowed to let her file for divorce in her own time. Until that happens, he'll continue to wear his ring."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez started living separately months ago. Talking about Ben's new home, the source added, “He's very happy to have a new home that fits him and his needs a whole lot better than the one he and J.Lo bought together. He never felt comfortable in that place, it was way too huge and ostentatious for his taste.” They continued, “It's a lot more low-key in design, and more his style. And it's on a big chunk of land, more than a half-acre, so he has plenty of space to get outside with total privacy.”

The insider also mentioned that Jennifer Lopez has a soft spot for Ben Affleck kids (Violet, Fin and Samuel) from his previous wedding to actress Jennifer Garner. They said JLo "wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college…Just because she's not with Ben, doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids. She always cared about them."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in 2022. The duo do not share any children. JLo has twins - daughter Emme and son Max from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.