Former Disney Star Bella Thorne Turns Heads With New Lingerie Photos

Bella Thorne brought back her signature red hair and fans cannot stop talking about it. The former Disney star grabbed attention over the weekend after sharing a series of bold Instagram photos. The snaps featured a dramatic hair transformation but it was her striking black lace lingerie look that left hearts racing.

In the photos, the 28-year-old actress posed in what appeared to be a bedroom setting. She was wearing a sheer black lace brassiere with floral detailing and thin straps.

The “Shake It Up” alum styled her hair in loose curls and kept her makeup soft and natural with rosy blush and pink lipstick in the pictures.

Thorne, who had recently been sporting brunette hair, referred to Disney's animated film Brave while showing off the new look. “Merida down in this b--------h,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with love for her red hair. “OMG Bella,” one follower wrote. Another fan commented, “You look like a mermaid.”

“Red is soo back,” another person added.

One follower appeared excited about the transformation, writing, “God, I always wanted you to return to that color, my life, I love you, you are the most perfect.”

Another added, “She is baaccck the most beautiful ginger giirrll.”

Along with her new look, eagle-eyed fans also noticed Thorne flashing her diamond engagement ring from fiancé Mark Emms.

The couple got engaged in May 2023 after dating for nine months. Thorne later made headlines again in 2025 after proposing to Emms during a candlelit setup at home.

The moment sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans praising the gesture as empowering while others questioned the need for a second proposal.

In December 2025, Thorne revealed that the couple had decided to pause wedding planning for the time being due to work commitments. The actress and filmmaker is currently focused on her upcoming directorial debut, Color Your Hurt.

The project is particularly important for Thorne, who not only stars in the film but also wrote and produced it. Emms also served as a producer on the movie, which features actors including Christopher Eccleston and Tammy Blanchard.