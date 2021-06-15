Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar's Film To Release In Cinemas Worldwide On...

Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

The wait is over. Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated film Bell Bottom will "make a grand entrance into the cinemas worldwide" on July 27. Bell Bottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, is the first Bollywood film to have a theatrical release after the lockdown 2.0. Announcing the release date on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote: "I know you have patiently waited for the release of #Bellbottom. Couldn't be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July." Bell Bottom also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

Sharing the release date, Lara Dutta wrote: "#Bellbottom was always meant to be for the big screens. Making a grand entrance into the cinemas worldwide" while Vaani Kapoor captioned her post with these words: "THE WAIT IS OVER! #Bellbottom arriving on the big screens worldwide."

Last month, after speculation about Bell Bottom's release on an OTT platform, the makers of the film issued a statement, an excerpt from which read: "Nobody other than Pooja Entertainment has the mandate to make any statements with regards to any development with the film. We would like to request the media to support us as you always have and refrain from publishing any information that is not officially communicated by us. Stay safe and mask up. Our prayers with one and all."

Bell Bottom was Bollywood's first film to shoot at an international location after the nationwide lockdown last year. The film is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.