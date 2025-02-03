Ranbir Kapoor's Fan Can Not Keep Calm After Meeting His "Idol", Shares Experience Of Working With Him

It goes without saying that Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following. Now, picture this — you get a chance to shoot with Ranbir. Sounds like a dream come true, right? Well, we do not know about you, but for Vikrant Singh, it became a reality.

Vikrant Singh recently shot with Ranbir Kapoor at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. On Instagram, he shared pictures (now viral) with the superstar. Here, Vikrant Singh is seen living his fan moment as Ranbir stands beside him and poses for the camera.

In his caption, Vikrant Singh wrote, “It was a beautiful day and a wonderful experience spent with someone I truly admire. On February 3, I had the pleasure of meeting RK and we shared a wonderful time together at the shoot.”

Mentioning one of his favourite Ranbir Kapoor dialogues, the fan added, “‘Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon ... bus rukna nahi chahta.' This Ranbir Kapoor dialogue from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most popular dialogues loved by all RK fans.”

Vikrant Singh signed off with the words, “He may not be a celebrity, but he is a truly kind-hearted person. He is truly special to me, and as a devoted fan, I struggle to put into words the incredible feeling of meeting my idol.”

Vikrant Singh also shared BTS glimpses from sets on Instagram Stories. Let us take a look:

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Next, he will appear in projects like Ramayana and Love And War.