<i>Black Warrant</i> Actor Zahaan Kapoor On Cousin Ranbir Kapoor: "Our Relationship Wasn't That Close"

Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahaan Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of Black Warrant, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Zahaan is the second cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, as they are all the grandchildren of the legendary actor Shashi Kapoor.

Zahaan recently told Bollywood Hungama, how his grandfather Shashi Kapoor had made a conscious decision to separate from the Kapoors, as he deeply appreciated his privacy.

Zahaan further revealed other than meeting on special occasions, he hardly had any contact with his famous cousins.

The Black Warrant actor also mentioned that until Ranbir Kapoor's debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007, Zahaan had no idea about Ranbir.

Zahaan said, "I will tell you a funny story. I am so embarrassed about it. I did not have an idea about Ranbir Kapoor before he was launched. Of course, I knew Chintu uncle. But, we were so separate. I was living in my world as a young kid. It was around the time when he made his splash with Saawariya as a young adult in 2007. I was still in school."

Zahaan concluded, "It's a special feeling to share my work with them now. I remember watching Rockstar twice in the same day."

He ended by saying that their bond is much better and closer now, compared to back then where he could not have possibly called Ranbir and told him that he loved Rockstar.

Black Warrant was released on January 10, 2025. It also has Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur in key roles.