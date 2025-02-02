Zahan Kapoor "Did Not Have An Idea About Ranbir Kapoor" Until <i>Saawariya</i>, Says They Were "Distant"

Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of late actor Shashi Kapoor, is riding high on the success of the Netflix show Black Warrant. He might be a Kapoor kid, but recently he revealed that growing up, he did not know much about his cousin, Ranbir Kapoor, and that he knew about him only Ranbir's debut movie Saawariya released.

During a recent interview, he said, "I have developed a relationship with them now more as a young adult because they are my second cousins. So, there is a separation. They are first cousins to each other so their relationship with each other is still closer. But, I have childhood memories with them. The structure of the family is also just so big."

The Black Warrant actor also shared that they were "more distant" while he was growing up.

"While growing up, we were slightly more distant. They were already working members, I was a young kid. We grew up differently. My dadaji also made a conscious decision to separate himself; he valued his privacy. As a nuclear family, we value our privacy. The family would gather on special occasions and once in a while, maybe randomly also," he recalled.

Zahan is "embarrassed" though, for not knowing his cousin until he made his movie debut.

"I am so embarrassed about it. I did not really have an idea about Ranbir Kapoor before he was launched. Of course, I knew Chintu uncle. But, we were so separate. I was living in my world as a young kid. It was around the time when he made his splash with Saawariya as a young adult in 2007. I was still in school," he shared.

In the same interview, Zahan also appreciated the fact that Ranbir stays away from Instagram, even in this day and age where social media presence is imperative for an actor.

"A little separation from social media is necessary. We live in a different age. Earlier, you could value your privacy so much more. But today, you are required to know so much. You are required to display yourself. I envy Ranbir for keeping away from social media," he said.

"I don't think I was given that opportunity or that option. I will have to figure it out," he said, adding, "I really look upto Ranbir for those reasons and more. But yes, it's a beautiful exception. I don't think everyone else has the luxury to do what he does."

Black Warrant, streaming on Netflix right now, also stars Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta, among others.