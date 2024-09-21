<i>Be Happy</i> New Poster: Abhishek Bachchan And Inayat Verma "All Set To Waltz Right Into Your Hearts"

Ahead of International Daughter's Day, Prime Video unveiled a new poster for Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Be Happy on Instagram. The actor will be teaming up with Inayat Verma for the movie. The duo previously shared screen space in Netflix's 2020 comedy-drama Ludo. The fresh poster captures Abhishek and Inayat performing aerial silks a type of complex dance form. Both have their arms spread out and flash joyous smiles. “All set to waltz right into your hearts. Be Happy on Prime. Coming Soon,” read the side note. Aamir Ali dropped a fire and red heart emoji. Music composer Harsh Upadhyay also reacted with emojis. The poster received a like from Varun Dhawan as well.

Back in March, Prime Video shared the first poster of Be Happy on their Instagram timeline. The picture showcases a lovely father-daughter equation between Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma. The actor can be seen wearing an apron and braiding Inayat's hair as she prepares to leave for school. The caption along with the post offered cinema enthusiasts some insights on what to expect from the film. It said, “Unfold the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspires to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. Be Happy highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfill his daughter's dreams and find true happiness.” While actor Kunal Kapoor added two black heart emojis in the comments section, filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Can't wait”.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Be Happy is bankrolled by his wife Lizelle Remo D'Souza under the banner of RD Entertainment. Nora Fatehi, Johnny Lever and Nasser are also a part of the project.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2023 sports drama Ghoomer, alongside Saiyami Kher. Directed by R Balki, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles. Presently, the actor has collaborated with director Shoojit Sircar for an untitled project. He is also set to feature in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film KD.