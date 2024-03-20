Be Happy First Poster: Abhishek Bachchan And Innayat Verma In An Absolutely Adorable Dad-Daughter Moment

Abhishek Bachchan in Be Happy. (courtesy: primevideoin)

Prime Video, on Tuesday, announced its new slate of 70 titles, including brand new shows and films. Among them is also Abhishek Bachchan's film Be Happy. The first poster of the film features Abhishek Bachchan and Innayat Verma as a father-daughter duo. The caption, accompanying the poster read, "Unfold the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspires to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. Be Happy highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfil his daughter's dreams and find true happiness."

Be Happy has been backed by Lizelle Remo D'souza and it has been directed by Remo D'Souza. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Innayat Verma, Johnny Lever. Abhishek Bachchan and Innayat have previously co-starred in the 2020 film Ludo.

Check out the poster of Be Happy here:

Abhishek Bachchan shared an update on his another project as well. "Bringing to you a slice of life story, that will, as Shoojit Da said, "make you feel warm," he wrote sharing a picture from the event.

This is what Abhishek Bachchan posted:

The details of the project were shared by Prime Video. The caption on the post read, "Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey about a father and daughter who rediscover and embrace their precious bond while they navigate through life's surprises. Shoojit Sarcar's next available post-theatrical release." The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kriplani.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. He also starred in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows . He also starred in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will next feature in the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil film KD and Shoojit Sircar's untitled film.