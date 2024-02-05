To Abhishek Bachchan, 48 Today, Birthday Wish From Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Featuring Daughter Aaradhya

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Ghoomer star Abhishek Bachchan, 48 today, received a heartwarming birthday wish from his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Ponniyin Selvan star treated her fans and followers to two pictures, the first, a family picture featuring herself, birthday boy Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, all dressed in shades of red and the second one being her husband's childhood picture. Sharing the images, Aishwarya wrote, "Here's wishing you Happy Birthday with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless Shine on." Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. In terms of work, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II

See Aishwarya's post for Abhishek Bachchan:

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Bachchan received adorable birthday wishes from his sister Shweta Bachchan and neice Navya Naveli Nanda. On Monday morning, Shweta uploaded a childhood picture of herself with Abhishek. In the throwback click, baby Shweta and Abhishek, sitting on a couch, can be seen relishing what seems like lollipops. For the background music, she picked the hit track Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto, from their father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan's 1979 film Mr Natwarlal. Sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, “It's not - if you know you know; it's only you know and I know…it's your Big Day Little brother - hope you enjoy the song…love you.” It seems like an inside joke. Responding to the post, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Love you. (A hugging emoticon).” FYI: Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto was the first song that Amitabh Bachchan sang for a film.

Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, and actress Sonali Bendre dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Replying to the ots. Abhishek left a love you note for his big sister.

Check out Shweta Bachchan's wish for Abhishek Bachchan here:

Abhishek Bachchan's niece Navya Naveli Nanda also showered love on her uncle. On his 48th birthday, Navya shared a throwback frame featuring herself, her brother Agastya Nanda and their uncle on Instagram Stories. Along with the picture, Navya wrote, “Happy birthday to everyone's favourite, but especially mine (red heart emoticon) Abhishek Bachchan.”

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the sports drama Ghoomer. He shared the screen space with Saiyami Kher in the film.