To Shweta Bachchan, Birthday Wishes From Brother Abhishek, Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda And Others

Shweta Bachchan, 50 today, received heart warming birthday wishes from his friends and family. Topping the charts in the cuteness quotient was however the wish that came from her younger sibling and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Sharing a collage of pictures of himself with his sister, theGhoomer star wrote, "Happy Birthday, Shwetdi! I might not say it or show it, but you mean the world to me. Love you." Shweta Bachchan is the older child of Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Take a look at what Abhishek posted for her:

Earlier in the day, Shweta Bachchan's elder daughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared a birthday post for her mom. She shared two throback images of herself with the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday mom, I love you."

Shweta Bachchan's childhood friend Karan Johar also posted a bitrthday wish for Shweta. In an elaborate post he wrote, "My best childhood memories have been with @shwetabachchan and @bachchan …. AB Junior tied us to a tree in Madh Island ( as a prank) and that began a lifelong journey of family , love and friendship….My mother has always said that Shweta is the daughter she never had and she will always be the sister I so needed ….I love you Shweta …. Thank you for springing into action as a Bua to my bachas as they were brought into this world …With all your quirks and hysterias I love you …. You are entertaining and loving in equal measure … today on your milestone birthday I wish you a decade of joy and happiness ….You have raised the most beautiful and well mannered children and are as inspiration to me as a parent …Love you! Now and forever. Happy birthday my darling."

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the sports drama Ghoomer. He shared the screen space with Saiyami Kher in the film.