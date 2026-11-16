'Batman Is James Bond': Internet Reacts As Robert Pattinson Is Announced As 007

Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, and the internet has already found its favourite thing about the casting.

The actor, who has played Batman on screen, will now be seen as the iconic British spy. And naturally, social media users cannot stop talking about it.

Soon after the announcement, X was filled with reactions, with many pointing out that Pattinson is now both Batman and James Bond. Some were excited about the casting, while others had a little fun with the idea of the Dark Knight taking on another iconic role.

One user wrote, " BATMAN IS JAMES BOND NOW."

Another said, "Batman at night. James Bond by day. What a stellar career Robert Pattinson is having. I still would've loved to see Idris Elba play James Bond, he would've bodied the role."

A third user wrote, "Bro is literally The Batman AND James Bond."

Another post read, "Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, calling the role "a dream come true." From Twilight to Batman to 007, his career shows how reinvention builds an actor's brand equity."

One user was impressed with the actor's latest achievement and wrote, "Robert Pattinson landing and roles of BOTH Batman and James Bond! Operating at an elite level."

Another joked, "Robert Pattinson knowing that he'll be remembered as this generations Batman and James Bond for the rest of his career."

The Batman references did not stop there. One user simply wrote, "Batman is now James Bond."

Another fan declared, "Robert Pattinson is now officially the coolest dude ever as he is both Batman and James Bond."

A Look At All The Actors Who Have Played James Bond

Before Robert Pattinson, six actors had played James Bond in the official Eon Productions film series.

Sean Connery was the first to play the secret agent, making his debut in 1962. He appeared in the role until 1971. George Lazenby followed him, playing Bond in 1969.

Roger Moore took over in 1973 and played the character until 1985. Timothy Dalton was next, appearing in two films between 1987 and 1989. Pierce Brosnan then played 007 in four films from 1995 to 2002.

Daniel Craig was the most recent actor to play James Bond. He appeared in five films between 2006 and 2021, beginning with Casino Royale and ending with No Time To Die.

Who Were The Other Contenders For James Bond?

Pattinson's casting comes after months of speculation about who would play James Bond next. Several actors were linked to the role, with a few names getting more attention than others.

Jacob Elordi was among the first names to emerge as a possible contender. Jack Lowden was also in the running, at least according to speculation.

Callum Turner was another popular choice among fans and was widely tipped to become the next 007.

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