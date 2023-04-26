Barkha Bisht On Divorce To Indraneil Sengupta: 'One Of The Toughest Decisions Of My Life'

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta. (courtesy: barkhasengupta) (courtesy: indraneilsengupta)

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta have been creating a buzz on the Internet ever since they started living separately two years ago. Now, we have learnt that their divorce is to come through. Barkha, in an interview with ETimes, confirmed that the couple is parting ways after 13 years of marriage: "Yes, our divorce should come through soon." The actress added that it was one of the "toughest decisions" of her life. "This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life," the actress added. Reports regarding trouble in their marriage first made the headlines in early 2021.

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta met on the set of Pyaar Ke Do Naam and fell in love. They got married in March 2008 after dating for several years. The couple has an 11-year-old daughter Meira. The actress refused to reveal the reasons behind the split but shared that her daughter is her top priority.

Speaking about the professional front, Barkha Bisht said, "I am a single mother and Meira is my priority. On the work front, I have been doing interesting projects in the OTT space. I am open to good projects in TV and films, too."

Barkha Bisht made her acting debut in the Television industry with Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and went on to do TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai and Chandragupta Maurya, to name a few.

Barkha Bisht has also worked in movies such as Raajneeti, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, PM Narendra Modi, Ami Shubhash Bolchi and more.