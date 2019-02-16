PM Narendra Modi: Zarina Wahab To Play PM Modi's Mother In The Biopic. Details Here

Zarina Wahab was last seen in Chalk n Duster. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Veteran actress Zarina Wahab has been zeroed in to play the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi in Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi, while Barkha Bisht Sengupta will be seen portraying the of PM Modi's estranged wife Jashodaben Narendrabhai Modi in the biopic, which features Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media on Saturday afternoon and wrote: "Zarina Wahab to portray PM Narendra Modi's mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta to enact the part of his wife in the biopic PM Narendra Modi."

Zarina Wahab is best-known for her performances in films such as Chitchor, Sawan Ko Aane Do, My Name is Khan, Agneepath and Dil Dhadakne Do among others. She has also featured in several TV shows.

Barkha Bisht, who will be seen playing the role of PM Modi's estranged wife Jashodaben Narendrabhai Modi, has featured in several television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkavyanjali and Naamkaran among others. She was also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Speaking of PM Narendra Modi's star cast, film's producer Saandip Ssingh, earlier told PTI: "A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience. With PM Narendra Modi, we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr Narendra Modi."

Vivek Oberoi, who plays the titular role in the biopic, announced his association with the project by sharing his look from the film on social media, which went insanely viral. "We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey," Vivek captioned the post.

PM Narendra Modi is a biopic on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it will release in 23 languages across the country.