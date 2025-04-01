Barkha Bisht Accuses Ex-Husband Indraneil Sengupta Of Cheating: "He Chose To Move Out Of The Marriage"

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta parted ways after 14 years of marriage in 2022. Rumours were rife that Indraneil Sengupta was in a relationship with Bengali actress Ishaa Saha, causing a rift in the actor's marriage back then. Three years after their separation, Barkha Bisht opened up about her divorce from Indraneil and his rumoured affair with Ishaa Saha in an interview with Siddharth Kanan.

Barkha revealed Indraneil chose to move out of the marriage while she tried to save it.

"It's a choice to move out of a marriage and it was Indraneil's choice to move out of the marriage. He chose to move out of the marriage for reasons best known to him. If it were in my hands, I would still be married. We had a good marriage. For four years, I have constantly felt that I wish I could was lesser in everything-maybe things could have been okay," recalled Barkha.

Barkha accused her ex-husband of cheating and infidelity. "Infidelity, cheating, falling out of love all these things happen. It is a choice. Cheating and infidelity is a choice that you make. The second choice is what you do after that," she said.

Barkha admitted that she tried to save her marriage despite knowing about her husband's infidelity. "I was among those women who would say that I would walk out of a marriage if I was cheated on but when it actually happens to you, you realise it is easier said than done. I have no shame in saying that I would have forgiven Indraneil and I even tried to save my marriage for two years after that," she said.

Barkha also revealed she confronted Indraneil about rumours of his affair with Bengali actress Ishaa Saha. "His answer wasn't satisfying," she said. She added, "Indraneil made a choice-maybe he can justify it now. He can give you a hundred reasons of why this marriage broke but his actions are not on me. He has to justify them," she said.

Speaking about the emotional turmoil she survived after divorce, she said, "Jo dil ka tootna kehte hain-heartache-I felt it. It feels like physical pain. It was an experience I had to go through. My belief in humanity broke at that time, not my faith in marriage or love and it is still somewhere broken. The worst thing you can do to a woman is break her trust because she cannot take betrayal."

Barkha and Indraneil got married in 2008 after meeting on the sets of Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. They welcomed their daughter Meira in 2011.