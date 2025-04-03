Amid Barkha Bisht's "Cheating" Accusations, Indraneil Sengupta On His Failed Marriage: "We Were Different People From Day 1"

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht parted ways in 2022 after 14 years of marriage. In a recent interview, Barkha accused her ex-husband of cheating and moving out of the marriage on his own.

On the other hand, Indraneil also reflected on his "failed" marriage and why they chose different paths, in a conversation with Sanghmitra Hitaishi on her YouTube channel two weeks ago.

Indraneil said that his divorce "changed" him in a positive way.

"Although the incident is very negative, it has changed me in a lot of positive ways in terms of my personality development. My marriage, if someone says 'it hasn't worked out', I would say it has. It has worked for 13 years. It didn't go forever. Why is the idea of a relationship 'forever'? It is good if it is forever. There have been good moments, very good moments and also bad moments," said the actor.

Indraneil said he didn't want to call his marriage a "failure" and he pointed out that he and Barkha were very different people from the beginning of their relationship.

"Two people have had their individual journeys, which is also together journey and no one is wrong. Sometimes personalities change. We were different people from day 1. As the years have passed, we have become more of ourselves. I don't agree to the word failure. Nothing has failed. People will give the example of past generations. I have a say, which people may not like. In those days, most relationships worked due to dependency," said Indraneil.

Barkha, during a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, admitted that she tried to save her marriage despite knowing about her husband's infidelity.

"I was among those women who would say that I would walk out of a marriage if I was cheated on but when it actually happens to you, you realise it is easier said than done. I have no shame in saying that I would have forgiven Indraneil and I even tried to save my marriage for two years after that," she said.

Barkha also revealed she confronted Indraneil about rumours of an affair with Bengali actress Ishaa Saha. "His answer wasn't satisfying," she said.

She added, "Indraneil made a choice-maybe he can justify it now. He can give you a hundred reasons of why this marriage broke but his actions are not on me. He has to justify them."

Barkha and Indraneil got married in 2008 after meeting on the sets of Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. They welcomed their daughter Meira in 2011.