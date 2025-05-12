<i>Barbie</i> Star Simu Liu Engaged To Girlfriend Allison Hsu. Priyanka Chopra And Florence Pugh Send Big Love

Actor Simu Liu has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Allison Hsu. The Shang-Chi star shared the news on social media. He revealed that he proposed during a recent trip to Paris.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old actor posted a series of photos from the proposal, including a close-up of Allison's engagement ring.

The couple is seen sharing a hug in front of the Eiffel Tower. Liu captioned the post: "Us forever [ring and heart emojis] (sic)"

In another post, Liu expressed his love for Allison with a heartfelt message. "From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always," he wrote.

Allison responded in the comments, writing: "I love you fiance!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)"

Following the announcement, several of Liu's celebrity friends sent their best wishes. Florence Pugh commented, "AHHHHHHH HOW AMAZING! Sending love to you both \[heart emoji] (sic)" while Priyanka Chopra congratulated the couple with high-five and clapping emojis. John Legend wrote: "Congratulations!! (sic)" and musician Finneas added, "YAYYYY CONGRATULATIONS!!!! (sic)"

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu were first linked in late 2022. In a 2023 interview with People, Liu spoke candidly about how their relationship brought a sense of comfort and clarity into their life.

"I think everyone knows the feeling of being in a situation where they're not fully happy, and then all of a sudden for that to change ... it's such a breath of relief," he said. "It's this feeling of 'Oh, right, it does exist.' You start to feel like, okay, maybe I've just been conditioned to want something that doesn't exist or I have unrealistic expectations."

Liu also shared his thoughts on starting a family, saying: "I definitely see kids in my future. I would be surprised if I was not a father ten years from now.

"I think you just hit that point in your life where it starts happening around you and all of your best friends that you grew up just shooting s*** with and being delinquent kids with all of a sudden get to positions of responsibility and parenthood. You're looking at these guys and you're like, 'Oh my God, I never thought you would ever be responsible for another human life.'"