Barack Obama Names <i>All We Imagine As Light</i> His Top Watch Of 2024. Check Out The Others

Another crowning glory moment for Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light. After winning several awards and accolades globally, the movie has now made it to none other than former President of the United States, Barack Obama's movie recommendation list for 2024.

On Saturday, the former President shared a list of his favourite movies, books and music as recommendation for his followers as well as art lovers around the world.

As for his favourite movies of 2024, Payal Kapadia's Golden Globe-nominated All We Imagine as Light tops his annual recommendation list. Posting on his X handle, Barack Obama wrote, "Here are a few movies I'd recommend checking out this year."

Some of the other films on his list are - Denis Villeneuve's Dune Part 2, Sean Baker's Anora, Edward Berger's Conclave, Malcolm Washington's The Piano Lesson, among others.

Check out the full list here:

Here are a few movies I'd recommend checking out this year. pic.twitter.com/UtdKmsNUE8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 20, 2024

When it comes to representing India on a global stage, All We Imagine As Light created history this year.

Its victory journey began at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Not only did it win the Grand Prix award, but it was also the first Indian film in 30 years to feature in the main competition section of the prestigious film festival. The last Indian movie to make it to the competition section was Shaji N Karun's Swaham in 1994.

The movie also won Best International at the New York Film Critics Circle and the Best International Feature trophy at the reputed Gotham Awards 2024.

It recently received two Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards nominations.

Payal bagged the Spirit of Cinema award at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) not long ago.

For the uninitiated, All We Imagine As Light follows the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend.

They take a trip to a beach town which helps them to acknowledge their desires and emotions.

An official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos (France) and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth (India), the film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon, all hailing from Kerala.

