Bala Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film 'Fantastic' With Rs 72 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Bala has completed seven days in the theatre with as much as Rs 72.24 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Bala's box office performance has been sheer "fantastic", added Mr Adarsh. On Wednesday, Bala recorded a score of Rs 5.31, pushing the total to over Rs 72 crore. After a blockbuster opening weekend, Bala witnessed an upward trend on the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday and then an "expected decline" over the next few days. Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Bala is fantastic... Plexes were super-strong... Collects in same range as Dream Girl [Week 1: Rs 72.20 cr]... Should score at multiplexes in Week 2... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr, Thu 5.31 cr. Total: Rs 72.24 cr. India biz."

See Bala's box office report card here:

Ayushmann Khurrana, who thanked the viewers for making his film a success in multiple posts, told news agency IANS recently: "They say you learn a lot through your successes and this current phase has told me that I should always push the content envelope and pick and back edgy stories because somehow my brand of cinema has become synonymous with something that's a little left of centre."

Ayushmann co-stars with Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in Bala, which opened to positive reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Bala is undoubtedly Ayushmann Khurrana's film. But Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam play second fiddle with such aplomb that they are never put in the shade.

