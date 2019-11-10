Bala Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film 'Hits The Ball Out Of The Park'

Bala box office: Ayushmann Khurrana in the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana's film Bala is absolutely unstoppable at the box office and how. The film, which opened in theaters on Friday, witnessed growth on Saturday as it collected Rs 15.73 crore, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh suggested that the film witnessed superb growth on Day 2 and that it is likely to cross the Rs 40 crore-mark over the weekend. The film collected Rs 10.15 crore on its opening day. The film has garnered a whopping sum of Rs 25.88 crore in merely two days of its release. Taran Adarsh also mentioned in his tweet that Bala is likely to be Ayushmann's third film to hit the Rs 40-crore-mark in the opening weekend after Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl.

Sharing the film's box office report on Sunday, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Bala hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Records superb growth... Day 3 should help weekend total cross Rs 40 cr mark... Will be Ayushmann's third film to hit Rs 40 cr+ in opening weekend (Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl]... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr. Total: Rs 25.88 cr. India biz."

#Bala hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Superb growth... Day 3 should help weekend total cross 40 cr mark... Will be Ayushmann's third film to hit 40 cr+ in opening weekend [#BadhaaiHo, #DreamGirl]... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr. Total: 25.88 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2019

Bala opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Ayushmann Khurrana surrenders himself completely to the demands of the role, conveying the ups and downs, actually mostly downs."

Other than Ayushmann Khurrana, Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam and Saurabh Shukla. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film showcases the story of a man, who suffers from premature balding.

