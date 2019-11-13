Bala Actress Yami Gautam Says 'It's Not Easy To Be Self-Made' In The Film Industry

Yami Gautam shared this picture. (Image courtesy: yamigautam )

Yami Gautam, who has been garnering praise for her role in the recently-released film Bala, says that it is "not easy to make it on your own" in the film industry, reported news agency IANS. Yami played the role of a model in Bala. Talking about her career and the stardom, Yami Gautam told IANS that she "feels evolved" but doesn't think of herself as a "star." She said: "I feel evolved and I don't think that way that I am a star... I am still that pahadi, Chandigarh girl, which I love about myself. That is very important... Films are a part of my entire life... Having said that, there is a lot of gratitude. It is not easy to be here (Bollywood) and be self-made and make it on your own."

Yami Gautam, who has given a string of hits like Vicky Donor, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike and now Bala, says that even though her film Sarkaar didn't perform well at the box office, it will remain a "special film" for her because of Amitabh Bachchan. "I am aware of how I feel evolved as an actor... There's Vicky Donor, Badlapur, Kaabil and Sarkaar, which did not do well but it will still be a special film because of Amitabh Bachchan."

Speaking about getting opportunities to work with prominent filmmakers, Yami said she's "glad and thankful." She told IANS: "There are so many talented boys and girls out there probably who couldn't get the opportunity... I am glad and thankful that I got and getting such opportunities to work with such filmmakers on such good scripts."

Yami Gautam made her debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor and went on to feature in Hindi, as well as, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films like Nuvvila, Hero, Yuddham, Action Jackson and Sanam Re.

