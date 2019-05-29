Yami Gatam And Diljit Dosanjh To Share Screen Space In A Film

Yami Gautam (L) and Diljit Dosanjh (R). (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Uri: The Surgical Strike actress Yami Gautam and singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh will soon be seen sharing screen space in an untitled film, which will be backed by film producer Ramesh Taurani. The film will be helmed by director Aziz Mira's son Haroun Mirza. The untitled film will be written by Vibha Singh and Arshad Sayed and it expected to go on floors in August this year. Other details about the project have not been disclosed as of now. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media on Wednesday and he tweeted: "It's official - Yami Gautam and Diljit Dosanjh in Ramesh Taurani's next venture (not titled yet)... Directed by Aziz Mirza's son Haroun, who assisted his father in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Yes Boss... Written by Vibha Singh and Arshad Sayed...Starts August 2019."

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

IT'S OFFICIAL... Yami Gautam and Diljit Dosanjh in Ramesh Taurani's next venture [not titled yet]... Directed by Aziz Mirza's son Haroun, who assisted his father on #RajuBanGayaGentleman and #YesBoss... Written by Vibha Singh and Arshad Sayed... Starts Aug 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2019

Yami Gautam's last big release was Uri: The Surgical Strike, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Yami is best-known for her performances in films such as Vicky Donor, Badlapur, Kaabil and Batti Gul Meter Chalu among others.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in Arjun Patiala, alongside Kriti Sanon and Good News, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Diljit Dosanjh has featured in several Punjabi films. He has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, co-starring Anushka Sharma, Soorma alongside Taapsee Pannu, Welcome To New York, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Udta Punjab, opposite Kareena Kapoor.