Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Earns Over 230 Crore

Highlights On third weekend, Bajrangi Bhaijaan collects over 31 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan failed to beat Secret Superstar's China box office coll Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released on March 2

#BajrangiBhaijaan continues to trend well in China... Despite new releases and holdover titles, the film retains No 5 position in Top 10 charts...

[Week 3]

Fri $ 0.93 mn

Sat $ 2.02 mn

Sun $ 1.85 mn

Total: $ 35.90 million [233.68 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018

Salman Khan's 2015 blockbusterwas released in China earlier this month (on March 2) and considering the recent figures reported by trade analysts Taran Adarsh, it seems that the audience in China is enjoying the story. In just three weeks, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has managed to rake in over 230 crore . The Kabir Khan-directed film was off to an impressive start and earned Rs 14.61 crore on its opening day. The film, which opened at the 7th spot at the box office in China, made its way up over the next two week and settled securely on 5th position. "continues to trend well in China. Despite new releases and holdover titles, the film retains number 5 position in top 10 charts... [Week 3] Friday $ 0.93 million, Saturday $ 2.02 million, Sunday $ 1.85 million...Total: $ 35.90 million [Rs 233.68 crore]," Mr Adarsh reported in his tweet. The film, also starring Harshali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, had collected over Rs 433 crore in the Indian market.Take a look at's China Box Office report:After the soaring success of Aamir Khan's, the team ofmay have held high hopes, considering the fact that their film was the second Indian film to have released in China in 2018, but the film could not beat's box office record.However, things are not over yet foras another week is on the box office horizon and we can expect things to turn around considering previous statistics.is a story about an Indian man's (Salman Khan) quest to find the parents of a young Pakistani girl - Munni - played by Harshali Malhotra, after she got separated from her mother on their trip to India. Salman Khan , who was last seen in 2017 film, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film. It would be the third installment in thefilm series and will be helmed by Remo D'Souza.