10 Ka Dum Season 3: Salman Khan's Show Returns After A Gap Of 9 Years

Superstar Salman Khan will soon be back on TV with 10 Ka Dum Season 3. The show returns after a gap of 9 years and this time Salman promises to bridge the gap between him and his fans. How you ask? Well, the show will let viewers participate directly through an app. The Dabangg star unveiled the promo of the show on his Instagram and wrote, "Show par aane ke liye aur mere saath Sony TV par #DusKaDum khelne ke liye, download kijiye SonyLIV app." In the promo, Salman Khan sings a rap and explains how the power of digital world will now let his fans get a chance to be with him on the show.
- 10 Ka Dum returns to TV after 9 years
- The show first premiered on June 6, 2008
- Salman Khan returns as the host of the show
Unlike other Indian game shows, 10 Ka Dum, tests participants' knowledge about the behavioral pattern of people across India in form of poll questions in Salman's trademark style - <i>Kitne Pratishat Bhartiya</i>.
In order to participate, all you need to do is download the app and keep answering questions reportedly spread over 40 levels of difficulties. Passing each level successfully, inches your chance to be the winner and appear on the show.
Salman is currently shooting for Race 3, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The Remo D'Souza-directed film is slated to release on Eid 2018.