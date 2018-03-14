Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Nears 200-Crore Mark Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's film put up a strong performance during the second week

A still from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Salman Khan's film has collected Rs 186 crore so far The film is "performing strongly' on the weekdays Black Panther also released in China last week Bajrangi Bhaijaan is near the Rs 200-crore mark in the second week of its release in China, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Bajrangi Bhaijaan continues to perform strongly on weekdays," he tweeted along with the day-wise break up of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's week #2 collection. The film, after 11 days, has collected Rs 186 crore. Black Panther debuted on the top spot. Black Panther collected over $60 million in the opening weekend in China toppling over several new and old releases, one of which was Bajrangi Bhaijaan.



Take a look at Bajrangi Bhaijaan's box office report for week #2 here:

#BajrangiBhaijaan continues to perform STRONGLY on weekdays... Nears 200 cr mark in China...

[Week 2]

Mon $ 1.26 mn

Tue $ 1.24 mn

Total: $ 28.65 million [186.23 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2018



Salman Khan's film opened in China across 8,000 screens on March 2 and it crossed the 100-crore mark just before the movie completed its first week in the theatres.



Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in India in 2015 and collected over Rs 320 crore. The film is directed Kabir Khan and it also stars Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra.



Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the second Hindi film releasing in China in 2018. Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar released in January and conquered the box office. Bajrangi Bhaijaan's standalone performance in the Chinese market may be admirable but not when compared to Secret Superstar. Aamir Khan's film collected above Rs 200 crore in four days of its release.



After Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bollywood film Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, will open in Chinese theatres.



