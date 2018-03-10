Bajrangi Bhaijaaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film In Top 5 In Week 2 (Despite Black Panther)

Highlights
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan started week #2 on a "healthy note"
- Black Panther is expected to cross $60 million-mark by the weekend
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan has collected Rs 128 crore so far
Is Black Panther a threat for Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which is struggling to beat the box office dominion of previous two Bollywood films - Secret Superstar and Dangal (both starring Aamir Khan)?
#BlackPanther opens with a BIG BANG in China, grabbing a big chunk of the market share... #BajrangiBhaijaan retains No 5 spot in Top 10 charts... Starts Week 2 on a HEALTHY NOTE... Biz should grow on Sat and Sun...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2018
[Week 2]
Fri $ 1.75 mn
Total: $ 19.77 million [128.51 cr]
In China, Bajrangi Bhaijaan's best day of the week was Thursday when it collected over Rs 4 million - highest single day for the film. The film opened across 8,000 screens. However, Secret Superstar, which released in January had crossed the Rs 200 crore-mark before the closing of the first week.
Here's the day-wise break-up of week #1 of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in China:
#BajrangiBhaijaan is a SUCCESS STORY in CHINA... Strong word of mouth has translated into strong biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2018
Fri $ 2.26 mn
Sat $ 3.12 mn
Sun $ 3.16 mn
Mon $ 1.75 mn
Tue $ 1.83 mn
Wed $ 1.92 mn
Thu $ 4.01 mn
Total: $ 18.05 million [ 117.49 cr]
After Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium (on April 4) will become the third Indian film to open in China this year.