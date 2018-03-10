Bajrangi Bhaijaaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film In Top 5 In Week 2 (Despite Black Panther)

Black Panther, this week's new release in China, debuted at the top spot while Bajrangi Bhaijaaan retained its 5th position

Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh)

Highlights

  1. Bajrangi Bhaijaan started week #2 on a "healthy note"
  2. Black Panther is expected to cross $60 million-mark by the weekend
  3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan has collected Rs 128 crore so far
Bollywood film Bajrangi Bhaijaaan, starring Salman Khan, which is now one-week-old in China retained its 5th spot despite Hollywood's Black Panther pouncing to box office glory staring Friday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Bajrangi Bhaijaaan's eight day earning, which brings the film's total China box office figure to Rs 128.51 crore. "Bajrangi Bhaijaan retains No #5 spot in Top 10 charts. Starts week #2 on a healthy note, business should grow on Saturday and Sunday," he tweeted. Black Panther debuted on top position and a Variety magazine report stated that the film is aiming at $60 million opening weekend in China.
  Is Black Panther a threat for Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which is struggling to beat the box office dominion of previous two Bollywood films - Secret Superstar and Dangal (both starring Aamir Khan)?

In China, Bajrangi Bhaijaan's best day of the week was Thursday when it collected over Rs 4 million - highest single day for the film. The film opened across 8,000 screens. However, Secret Superstar, which released in January had crossed the Rs 200 crore-mark before the closing of the first week.

Here's the day-wise break-up of week #1 of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in China:
 

Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in India in 2015 and it had collected Rs 184 crore by the end of first week here. The film's lifetime India business is Rs 320 crore. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the story of Pawan Chaturvedi aka Bajrangi, a Lord Hanuman devotee, who promises to take Munni to her home in Pakistan after she was separated by her parents on their trip to India.

After Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium (on April 4) will become the third Indian film to open in China this year.

