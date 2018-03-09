Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Leaps Across Rs 100-Crore Mark

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Thursday collection figure is the highest so far, which ensured the film's first week business closed above Rs 100 crore

March 09, 2018
Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 117.49 crore in one week in China
  2. "Strong word of mouth has translated into strong business"
  3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in China on March 2
Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan showed superb growth on Thursday in China and ensured that the first week collection of the film closed above Rs 100 crore. On Thursday, Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected $4 million, which is the highest single day collection figure in China for the film, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. As of now, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has pocketed Rs 117 crore from the China market. "Bajrangi Bhaijaan continues its winning streak in China. Business on weekdays - especially on Thursday - was remarkable. In fact, Thursday business is higher than Friday, Saturday, Sunnday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday - all days. Yes, you read it right," tweeted Taran Adarsh.
 

Here's the day-wise breakup of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's business in China.
 

Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in India in 2015 and it had collected Rs 184 crore by the end of first week here. The film's lifetime India business is Rs 320 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan released across 8,000 screens in China and its standalone performance is worthy of applause but not when compared with Aamir Khan's last two releases in China - Secret Superstar and Dangal.

Secret Superstar released in January and beat Dangal's opening day record. The film had crossed Rs 200-crore mark by the fourth day of it release but it couldn't match the overall success of Dangal, which resulted in Rs 2,000 crore business from China.

After Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium (on April 4) will become the third Indian film to open in China this year.

salman khanbajrangi bhaijaanbajrangi bhaijaan box office

