Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Leaps Across Rs 100-Crore Mark

Highlights
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 117.49 crore in one week in China
- "Strong word of mouth has translated into strong business"
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in China on March 2
#BajrangiBhaijaan continues its WINNING STREAK in China... Biz on weekdays - especially on Thu - was REMARKABLE... In fact, Thu biz is HIGHER than Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue and Wed - ALL DAYS... Yes, you read it right... Unbelievable, isn't it?...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2018
Here's the day-wise breakup of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's business in China.
#BajrangiBhaijaan is a SUCCESS STORY in CHINA... Strong word of mouth has translated into strong biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2018
Fri $ 2.26 mn
Sat $ 3.12 mn
Sun $ 3.16 mn
Mon $ 1.75 mn
Tue $ 1.83 mn
Wed $ 1.92 mn
Thu $ 4.01 mn
Total: $ 18.05 million [117.49 cr]
Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in India in 2015 and it had collected Rs 184 crore by the end of first week here. The film's lifetime India business is Rs 320 crore.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan released across 8,000 screens in China and its standalone performance is worthy of applause but not when compared with Aamir Khan's last two releases in China - Secret Superstar and Dangal.
After Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium (on April 4) will become the third Indian film to open in China this year.