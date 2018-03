Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Leaps Across Rs 100-Crore Mark

Highlights Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 117.49 crore in one week in China "Strong word of mouth has translated into strong business" Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in China on March 2

#BajrangiBhaijaan continues its WINNING STREAK in China... Biz on weekdays - especially on Thu - was REMARKABLE... In fact, Thu biz is HIGHER than Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue and Wed - ALL DAYS... Yes, you read it right... Unbelievable, isn't it?... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2018

#BajrangiBhaijaan is a SUCCESS STORY in CHINA... Strong word of mouth has translated into strong biz...

Fri $ 2.26 mn

Sat $ 3.12 mn

Sun $ 3.16 mn

Mon $ 1.75 mn

Tue $ 1.83 mn

Wed $ 1.92 mn

Thu $ 4.01 mn

Total: $ 18.05 million [117.49 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2018

Salman Khan'sshowed superb growth on Thursday in China and ensured that the first week collection of the film closed above Rs 100 crore. On Thursday,collected $4 million, which is the highest single day collection figure in China for the film, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. As of now,has pocketed Rs 117 crore from the China market. "continues its winning streak in China. Business on weekdays - especially on Thursday - was remarkable. In fact, Thursday business is higher than Friday, Saturday, Sunnday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday - all days. Yes, you read it right," tweeted Taran Adarsh.Here's the day-wise breakup of's business in China.released in India in 2015 and it had collected Rs 184 crore by the end of first week here. The film's lifetime India business is Rs 320 crore.released across 8,000 screens in China and its standalone performance is worthy of applause but not when compared with Aamir Khan's last two releases in China -andreleased in January and beat's opening day record. The film had crossed Rs 200-crore mark by the fourth day of it release but it couldn't match the overall success of, which resulted in Rs 2,000 crore business from China.Afterand Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium (on April 4) will become the third Indian film to open in China this year.