After Secret Superstar And Bajrangi Bhaaijaan, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium To Release In China This Year

#SecretSuperstar: 19 January 2018#BajrangiBhaijaan: 2 March 2018

Actor Irrfan Khan's 2017 hit filmis all set to hit the screens in China, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.will be the third Bollywood film to release in China this year, after Aamir Khan'sand Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan . Meanwhile, Aamir'sreleased in China last year and his other films likeandhave also been screened previously. ": 19 January 2018.: 2 March 2018. The much-lovedwill be the third Indian film to release in China in 2018... Mark the date: 4 April 2018," Mr Adarsh tweeted and also shared the official poster of the film for China release.Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here., also starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, was a satire on Indian education system. The film won two Filmfare Awards, including Best Film and Best Actor For Irrfan Khan.released in May 2017 in India.Meanwhile, both films of Aamir Khan Dangal and Secret Superstar did phenomenal business at the China box office., which is headlined by Zaira Wasim had crossed Rs 200-crore mark in just four days of its release andhad earned over Rs 2,000 crore. Salman Khan's(2016) has earned over Rs 91.07 crore so far., directed by Saket Chaudhary, was a remake of 2015 Malayalam film. Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh were also part of Irrfan's film. Some days ago, Irrfan Khan revealed that he has contracted a 'rare disease' and posted a statement on Twitter.Irrfan Khan was last seen in