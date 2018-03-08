After Secret Superstar And Bajrangi Bhaaijaan, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium To Release In China This Year

Actor Irrfan Khan's 2017 hit film Hindi Medium is all set to hit the screens in China, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Hindi Medium will be the third Bollywood film to release in China this year, after Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Meanwhile, Aamir's Dangal released in China last year and his other films like 3 Idiots and PK have also been screened previously. "Secret Superstar: 19 January 2018. Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 2 March 2018. The much-loved Hindi Medium will be the third Indian film to release in China in 2018... Mark the date: 4 April 2018," Mr Adarsh tweeted and also shared the official poster of the film for China release.
#SecretSuperstar: 19 January 2018#BajrangiBhaijaan: 2 March 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2018
The much-loved #HindiMedium will be the third Indian film to release in China *in 2018*... Mark the date: 4 April 2018... Official poster for China release: pic.twitter.com/0gsI44uoMb
Hindi Medium, also starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, was a satire on Indian education system. The film won two Filmfare Awards, including Best Film and Best Actor For Irrfan Khan. Hindi Medium released in May 2017 in India.
Meanwhile, both films of Aamir Khan Dangal and Secret Superstar did phenomenal business at the China box office. Secret Superstar, which is headlined by Zaira Wasim had crossed Rs 200-crore mark in just four days of its release and Dangal had earned over Rs 2,000 crore. Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2016) has earned over Rs 91.07 crore so far.
Irrfan Khan was last seen in Qarib Qarib Singlle.