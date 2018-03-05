Irrfan Khan Contracts A Rare Disease. 'Will Not Give Up', He Says

Irrfan Khan wrote, "Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 05, 2018 19:00 IST
Irrfan Khan in a still from Qarib Qarib Singlle (Image courtesy - irrfan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Irrfan Khan is suffering from a 'rare disease'
  2. "My family and friends are with me," wrote Irrfan Khan
  3. Irrfan is set to feature in Vishal Bhardwaj's next
Actor Irrfan Khan hasn't been keeping well these past couple of weeks and it turns out that the actor is suffering from a 'rare disease'. The 51-year-old actor wants to maintain the privacy around his health, thus, requested people not to 'speculate' his illness. Speaking of which he wrote in a post on Twitter, "Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last 15 days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - 10 days, when further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me." Before his health restricted him to rest, Irrfan was set start his prep work for Vishal Bhardwaj's next, also starring Deepika Padukone.

Here's what Irrfan Khan posted on Twitter:
 

Earlier this month, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj had announced on Twitter, the decision to postpone his untitled project with Deepika and Irrfan. Mr Bhardwaj wrote in his tweet: "Pushing back film by a few months, Irrfan Khan down with jaundice and Deepika Padukone with resurfaced back issue caused during "Padmaavat." While prepping, was transported to Maqbool days. Stunning look tests; can't wait to start shoot. Sending pyaar & duaaen to my Ustara and Afshan." Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan were last seen together in Shoojit Sircar's Piku.

Here's what Vishal Bhardwaj posted on Twitter:
 

Irrfan Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj have earlier worked together in Maqbool, Saat Khoon Maaf and Haider. Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in 2017's Qarib Qarib Singllehad won the Filmfare Best Actor in Leading Role (Male) award for Hindi Medium.

Get well soon, Irrfan Khan.

