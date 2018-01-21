Filmfare Awards 2018: Vidya Balan, Irrfan Khan Are Top Winners

Filmfare Awards 2018: The star-studded event was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

Filmfare Awards 2018: Vidya Balan won the best actress trophy for Tumhari Sulu (Image courtesy: YouTube)

  1. Irrfan won the Best Actor in Leading Role (Male)
  2. Rajkummar Rao received two awards
  3. Zaira Wasim won the Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female)
The 63rd edition of Filmfare Awards 2018 was held on Saturday night (January 20) at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai's Worli. Like last year, the star-studded event was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar. Members of the Hindi film industry came together to celebrate the success of the winners and walked the red carpet. Celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra and other entertained the audiences with their spectacular dance performances. Meanwhile, Vidya Balan and Irrfan Khan emerged as the winners of Filmfare Awards 2018. Vidya received the Filmfare Best Actor in Leading Role (Female) Award for Tumhari Sulu while Irrfan won the Best Actor in Leading Role (Male) award for Hindi Medium.

Vidya received her award from legendary actress Rekha.
 

Rajkummar Rao received two awards - Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for Bareilly Ki Barfi and Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male) for Trapped.
 

Meher Vij won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) for Secret superstar while Zaira Wasim won the Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) for the same film.
 

Konkona Sen Sharma won the Best Debut Director Award for A Death In The Gunj. She received the award from Jaya Bachchan and Sonali Bendre.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari won the Best Director Award for Bareilly Ki Barfi.
 

Amit V. Masurkar received the Filmfare for Best Original Story for his Oscar-nominated film Newton. The film also won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film while Hindi Medium won the Best Film (popular) Award.

Like last year, a special category was created for short films. Jackie Shroff won the Best Actor in Short Film Award for Khujli and Neeraj Ghaywan won the Best Short Film Award for Juice.

Filmfare Best Playback Singer (Male) Award was given to Arijit Singh for Badrinath Ki Dulhania's Roke Na Ruke Naina and Meghna Mishra won the Best Playback Singer (Female) Award for Nachdi Phira from Secret Superstar.

Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri won the Jio Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.
 

Sonam Kapoor, R Madhavan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and many other stars attended the Jio Filmfare Awards 2018.
 

