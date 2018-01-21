Filmfare Awards 2018: Vidya Balan, Irrfan Khan Are Top Winners

Highlights
- Irrfan won the Best Actor in Leading Role (Male)
- Rajkummar Rao received two awards
- Zaira Wasim won the Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female)
Vidya received her award from legendary actress Rekha.
.@vidya_balan grooves to her song before receiving her award for Best Actor (Female) from #Rekha and the #JioFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/Ua6YwCOqcZ— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018
Rajkummar Rao received two awards - Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for Bareilly Ki Barfi and Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male) for Trapped.
What a moment! @RajkummarRao wins the black lady for the Best Actor (Critics) for his performance in Trapped. pic.twitter.com/vrQIYr8C5a— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018
Meher Vij won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) for Secret superstar while Zaira Wasim won the Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) for the same film.
The award for Best Actress (Critics) goes to #zahirawasim for #SecretSuperstar. #JioFilmfareAwardspic.twitter.com/OjBBFOwg5n— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018
Konkona Sen Sharma won the Best Debut Director Award for A Death In The Gunj. She received the award from Jaya Bachchan and Sonali Bendre.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari won the Best Director Award for Bareilly Ki Barfi.
The award for Best Director (Popular) goes to @Ashwinyiyer for #BareillyKiBarfi. #JioFilmfareAwardspic.twitter.com/muSTzoYow3— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018
Amit V. Masurkar received the Filmfare for Best Original Story for his Oscar-nominated film Newton. The film also won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film while Hindi Medium won the Best Film (popular) Award.
Like last year, a special category was created for short films. Jackie Shroff won the Best Actor in Short Film Award for Khujli and Neeraj Ghaywan won the Best Short Film Award for Juice.
Filmfare Best Playback Singer (Male) Award was given to Arijit Singh for Badrinath Ki Dulhania's Roke Na Ruke Naina and Meghna Mishra won the Best Playback Singer (Female) Award for Nachdi Phira from Secret Superstar.
.@RanveerOfficial and @vidya_balan present the lifetime achievement award to #BappiLahiri at the #JioFilmfareAwardspic.twitter.com/XxUr4kM8Pk— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018
Sonam Kapoor, R Madhavan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and many other stars attended the Jio Filmfare Awards 2018.