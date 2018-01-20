Filmfare Awards: Newton Star Rajkummar Rao Stole The Limelight At The Red Carpet

Highlights
- Filmfare Awards are held in Mumbai tonight
- It is the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards
- Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh will perform tonight
Konkona Sen and Tillotama Shome striked a pose at the red carpet of the Jio Filmfare Awards.
Jackie Shroff was handsome in a black suit and was twinning with wifey Ayesha Shroff.
Manav Kaul is nominated for the first time.
Akshay Kumar had also shared a picture of himself, trying to sort of pose like the Filmfare trophy. "Cannot match the black lady's grace no matter how much I try. Nevertheless feels good to be at the @filmfare stage after so many years. Here's to a rocking show #JioFilmfareAwards," Akshay wrote.
PadMan star Akshay also shared a glimpse of his rehearsals with Ranveer Singh. The box office clash of PadMan and Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat is no more there as Akshay postponed the release date to February 9 on request of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Pritam sang his famous song Hawayein from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal, at the Filmfare red carpet.
Here's an Oonchi Hai Building moment with Anu Malik.
Armaan Malik joined in, who's supporting his brother Amaal Mallik for Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Sibling love.
Bappy Lahri at the red carpet.
Earlier, we saw Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shah Rukh Khan rehearsing for the awards. Ayushmann will sing some old songs tonight and will pay tribute to some iconic actors, who died last year while Parineeti will groove to the beats of Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. Shah Rukh is our host and dost for tonight and he will also enchant us all with his scintillating performance.
Be prepared to watch all the fun at the 63rd Filmfare Awards.