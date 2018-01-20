Filmfare Awards: Newton Star Rajkummar Rao Stole The Limelight At The Red Carpet

The stage is all set. Are you ready?

Rajkummar Rao at the 63rd Filmfare Awards.(Image courtesy: Filmfare)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Filmfare Awards are held in Mumbai tonight
  2. It is the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards
  3. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh will perform tonight
The stage is all set for the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards. It was a star-studded affair with celebrities coming in for the big night. Rajkummar Rao, who received great appreciation for Newton (the film is also nominated in six different categories at the Filmfare) walked the red carpet of the Filmfare Awards looking absolutely stunning while Iulia Vantur and Maniesh Paul, who recently starred in singing album Harjai had generous amounts of stardust sprinkled. Jackie Shroff and wife Ayesha also came for their share of the limelight and then there were Manav Kaul and Ankita Lokhande, who seemed excited.
 

Konkona Sen and Tillotama Shome striked a pose at the red carpet of the Jio Filmfare Awards.

Jackie Shroff was handsome in a black suit and was twinning with wifey Ayesha Shroff.
 

Manav Kaul is nominated for the first time.
 

Akshay Kumar had also shared a picture of himself, trying to sort of pose like the Filmfare trophy. "Cannot match the black lady's grace no matter how much I try. Nevertheless feels good to be at the @filmfare stage after so many years. Here's to a rocking show #JioFilmfareAwards," Akshay wrote.
 

PadMan star Akshay also shared a glimpse of his rehearsals with Ranveer Singh. The box office clash of PadMan and Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat is no more there as Akshay postponed the release date to February 9 on request of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
 

Pritam sang his famous song Hawayein from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal, at the Filmfare red carpet.
 

Here's an Oonchi Hai Building moment with Anu Malik.
 

Armaan Malik joined in, who's supporting his brother Amaal Mallik for Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Sibling love.
 

Bappy Lahri at the red carpet.
 

Earlier, we saw Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shah Rukh Khan rehearsing for the awards. Ayushmann will sing some old songs tonight and will pay tribute to some iconic actors, who died last year while Parineeti will groove to the beats of Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. Shah Rukh is our host and dost for tonight and he will also enchant us all with his scintillating performance.

Karan Johar will also host the award show and he's all excited about it.

Be prepared to watch all the fun at the 63rd Filmfare Awards.

