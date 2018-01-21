Filmfare Awards 2018: From Vidya Balan's Dance To Akshay Kumar's Rocking Entry, 7 Best Moments

The Filmfare Awards 2018 was held in Mumbai last night

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 21, 2018 15:01 IST
Vidya Balan and Rekha at the Filmfare Awards 2018 (Image courtesy: filmfare)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Mala Sinha was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award
  2. Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar danced with Shah Rukh and Ranveer
  3. Rekha and Parineeti posed for a selfie
The 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018, which was held in Mumbai, last night witnessed some amazing performances and moments. Also, the red carpet was graced by stars such as Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Irrfan Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Vidya Balan, Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar, Sonam Kapoor, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Kajol and many others. Legendary actress Mala Sinha and singer-music composer Bappi Lahiri were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Awards. While Vidya Balan won the Filmfare Best Actor in Leading Role (Female) for Tumhari Sulu and Irrfan Khan took away the Filmfare Best Actor Award in a Leading Role (Male) for Hindi Medium.

Take a look at the seven best moments from last night.

Dancing divas: Vidya Balan and Rekha
 

Akshay Kumar's rocking entry
 

And that's Ranveer Singh cheering for Akshay
 

Rajkumar Rao and Ayushman Khurrana: A Bareilly Ki Barfi! reunion
 

Rekha and Parineeti's selfie
 

Miss World Manushi Chhillar dancing to the tunes of Bollywood
 

....and the moment of a lifetime
 

Rajkummar Rao received the Best Actor (Critics) for his performance in Trapped while he won the Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Bareilly Ki Barfi!. Meher Vij won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) for Secret superstar and Zaira Wasim took the Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) for the same film.

The Filmfare Awards 2018 was co-hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

