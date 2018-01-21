Filmfare Awards 2018: From Vidya Balan's Dance To Akshay Kumar's Rocking Entry, 7 Best Moments

Vidya Balan and Rekha at the Filmfare Awards 2018 (Image courtesy: filmfare )

Highlights Mala Sinha was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar danced with Shah Rukh and Ranveer Rekha and Parineeti posed for a selfie

.@vidya_balan grooves to her song before receiving her award for Best Actor (Female) from #Rekha and the #JioFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/Ua6YwCOqcZ — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018

Here are few more moments from @akshaykumar's legendary performance. pic.twitter.com/8ZX5nFtmrx — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018

The key moment arrived when Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar found herself embroiled in banter between Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh, who dispensed tips on how to make it in the industry. - Sunday Times #FilmfareAwards2018#RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/qMIV2hV2GL — RanveeriansWorldwide (@RanveeriansFC) January 21, 2018