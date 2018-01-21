Filmfare Awards 2018: From Vidya Balan's Dance To Akshay Kumar's Rocking Entry, 7 Best Moments

Highlights
- Mala Sinha was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award
- Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar danced with Shah Rukh and Ranveer
- Rekha and Parineeti posed for a selfie
Take a look at the seven best moments from last night.
Dancing divas: Vidya Balan and Rekha
.@vidya_balan grooves to her song before receiving her award for Best Actor (Female) from #Rekha and the #JioFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/Ua6YwCOqcZ— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018
Akshay Kumar's rocking entry
Here are few more moments from @akshaykumar's legendary performance. pic.twitter.com/8ZX5nFtmrx— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018
And that's Ranveer Singh cheering for Akshay
Super excited @RanveerOfficial couldn't contain himself during @akshaykumar's performance during the #JioFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/o0lNDGI0P7— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018
Rajkumar Rao and Ayushman Khurrana: A Bareilly Ki Barfi! reunion
Without Barfi! @ayushmannk and @RajkummarRao shake a leg at the #JioFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/bfB2ARun5k— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018
Rekha and Parineeti's selfie
Selfie ready! @ParineetiChopra and #Rekha capture this beautiful moment during the #JioFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/X6JH6arbuF— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018
Miss World Manushi Chhillar dancing to the tunes of Bollywood
The key moment arrived when Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar found herself embroiled in banter between Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh, who dispensed tips on how to make it in the industry. - Sunday Times #FilmfareAwards2018#RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/qMIV2hV2GL— RanveeriansWorldwide (@RanveeriansFC) January 21, 2018
....and the moment of a lifetime
.@RanveerOfficial and @vidya_balan present the lifetime achievement award to #BappiLahiri at the #JioFilmfareAwardspic.twitter.com/XxUr4kM8Pk— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018
The Filmfare Awards 2018 was co-hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.