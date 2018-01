Filmfare Awards 2018: From Vidya Balan's Dance To Akshay Kumar's Rocking Entry, 7 Best Moments

Highlights Mala Sinha was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar danced with Shah Rukh and Ranveer Rekha and Parineeti posed for a selfie

.@vidya_balan grooves to her song before receiving her award for Best Actor (Female) from #Rekha and the #JioFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/Ua6YwCOqcZ — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018

Here are few more moments from @akshaykumar's legendary performance. pic.twitter.com/8ZX5nFtmrx — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018

The key moment arrived when Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar found herself embroiled in banter between Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh, who dispensed tips on how to make it in the industry. - Sunday Times #FilmfareAwards2018#RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/qMIV2hV2GL — RanveeriansWorldwide (@RanveeriansFC) January 21, 2018

The 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018, which was held in Mumbai, last night witnessed some amazing performances and moments. Also, the red carpet was graced by stars such as Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Irrfan Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Vidya Balan, Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar, Sonam Kapoor, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Kajol and many others. Legendary actress Mala Sinha and singer-music composer Bappi Lahiri were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Awards. While Vidya Balan won the Filmfare Best Actor in Leading Role (Female) forand Irrfan Khan took away the Filmfare Best Actor Award in a Leading Role (Male) forTake a look at the seven best moments from last night.Dancing divas: Vidya Balan and RekhaAkshay Kumar's rocking entryAnd that's Ranveer Singh cheering for AkshayRajkumar Rao and Ayushman Khurrana: AreunionRekha and Parineeti's selfieMiss World Manushi Chhillar dancing to the tunes of Bollywood....and the moment of a lifetime Rajkummar Rao received the Best Actor (Critics) for his performance inwhile he won the Best Supporting Actor (Male) for. Meher Vij won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) forand Zaira Wasim took the Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) for the same film.The Filmfare Awards 2018 was co-hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.