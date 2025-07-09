"From Hindi-Medium School To Rs 4 Crore Savings": 34-Year-Old Techie's Inspiring Journey Goes Viral

A 34-year-old tech professional from a small village has gone viral on Reddit after sharing his inspiring decade-long financial journey. Despite coming from a humble background, where his father worked as a daily wage labourer, he managed to save Rs 4 crore through consistent effort, patience, and disciplined living. With no inheritance or lottery wins, his success is attributed to his unwavering dedication. The techie grew up in a humble household, attending a Hindi-medium school. A poignant moment that fueled his ambition was his father's words when he told him he'd feel proud when people knew him because of his achievements.

"He once told me, The day people know me because of you, I will feel proud. That sentence stayed with me. It became the fuel that pushed me forward. I still remember what hunger feels like. Not only the kind where your stomach aches, but also the kind where you quietly wish to wear a branded Levi's T-shirt — not because it is expensive, but because you just want to feel normal among the city crowd," the techie wrote on Reddit.

He recalled yearning for normalcy, not luxury, but basic things like affording a branded T-shirt. Everything changed when he discovered computers, sparking a passion that would shape his career.

After entering the tech industry, he prioritised saving and self-improvement, teaching himself personal finance and trading through online resources and books without formal guidance. Now, he owns a car and a bike but not a house, which is a deliberate choice. He emphasised that his true pride lies in creating a life that would make his father happy, valuing this over material possessions.

"I got a decent job in the technology sector. I worked sincerely. I avoided unnecessary expenses, saved wisely, and eventually started trading as a part-time interest. I did not have a mentor. I learned from my own mistakes, free content on YouTube, and a few good books," he added.

See the post here:

He shared his story to inspire hope in those feeling stuck or left behind, emphasising that anyone can achieve similar success with determination, consistency, and self-belief, regardless of their background or fluency in English. He concluded by welcoming questions about his journey and encouraging others to stay strong and keep working towards their goals.

"You do not need to speak fluent English. You do not need an elite degree. You just need hunger, consistency, and belief in yourself. I am still learning. Still growing. Still staying grounded," he added.

His story, shared on his birthday in the r/Noida subreddit, has resonated with many. One user wrote, "Finally someone not yapping on the internet. Thanks mate, I needed a heads up to go on and work harder and be strong every day."

Another commented, "Very heartwarming, OP. Hoping for much more success for you and your family."

A third said, "Really motivating… thank you for sharing."