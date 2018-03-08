Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film To Cross 100-Crore Mark Soon Bajrangi Bhaijaan first week in China was quite stable. It has collected over Rs 90 crore so far

Share EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Bajrangi Bhaijaan's first week went pretty well in China The film has made Rs 91.07 as of Wednesday It opened across 8,000 screens on March 2 in China Bajrangi Bhaijaan has maintained an upward trend in China. The film has collected over Rs 19 crore, as of Wednesday, and it will cross Rs 100-crore mark soon, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Bajrangi Bhaijaan is all set to cross Rs 100 crore in China. Goes from strength to strength on weekdays," he tweeted on Thursday. Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened across 8,000 screens on March 2 in China. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar and Dangal.



Take a look at Bajrangi Bhaijaan's box office report card till now:

#BajrangiBhaijaan is all set to cross 100 cr in China... Goes from strength to strength on weekdays...

Mon $ 1.75 mn

Tue $ 1.83 mn

Wed $ 1.92 mn

Total: $ 14.02 million [91.07 cr]

SUPERB trending! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2018



Aamir's Secret Superstar, which also stars Zaira Wasim, opened earlier in January and had crossed Rs 200-crore mark in four days of its release. Dangal, which released in May 2017, had collected over Rs 2,000 crore in China alone. Yes, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has an ambitious target to chase.



Bajrangi Bhaijaan debuted on the 7th position on Friday and ascended to the fourth spot by Monday. And now, it will enter week #2 tomorrow and will have to battle new releases too.



Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in India in 2015 and it was a critical and commercial hit. The Kabir Khan-directed film earned Rs 320 crore in India. Bajrangi Bhaijaan also stars Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and child artiste Harshaali Malhotra.



Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the story of Pawan Chaturvedi aka Bajrangi, a Lord Hanuman devotee, who promises to take Munni to her home in Pakistan after she was separated by her parents on their trip to India.



