Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film To Cross 100-Crore Mark Soon

Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan has maintained an upward trend in China. The film has collected over Rs 19 crore, as of Wednesday, and it will cross Rs 100-crore mark soon, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Bajrangi Bhaijaan is all set to cross Rs 100 crore in China. Goes from strength to strength on weekdays," he tweeted on Thursday. Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened across 8,000 screens on March 2 in China. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, though stable at the ticket window, has not fared as well as Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and Dangal.
Take a look at Bajrangi Bhaijaan's box office report card till now:
#BajrangiBhaijaan is all set to cross 100 cr in China... Goes from strength to strength on weekdays...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2018
Mon $ 1.75 mn
Tue $ 1.83 mn
Wed $ 1.92 mn
Total: $ 14.02 million [91.07 cr]
SUPERB trending!
Aamir's Secret Superstar, which also stars Zaira Wasim, opened earlier in January and had crossed Rs 200-crore mark in four days of its release. Dangal, which released in May 2017, had collected over Rs 2,000 crore in China alone. Yes, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has an ambitious target to chase.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan debuted on the 7th position on Friday and ascended to the fourth spot by Monday. And now, it will enter week #2 tomorrow and will have to battle new releases too.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the story of Pawan Chaturvedi aka Bajrangi, a Lord Hanuman devotee, who promises to take Munni to her home in Pakistan after she was separated by her parents on their trip to India.