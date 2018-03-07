Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Film Maintains 'Solid Trend' Bajrangi Bhaijaan debuted on 7th position when it released in China on March 2 and by Monday, the film has ascended to 4th spot

Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected over Rs 78 crore in five days It opened across 8,000 screens in China on March 2 Secret Superstar and Dangal performed better than Bajrangi Bhaijaan Bajrangi Bhaijaan is getting a great response in China on the weekdays. After a power-packed weekend, the film managed to "maintain a solid trend on weekdays in China," reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has collected over Rs 78 crore in five days. The film debuted on 7th position when it released in China on March 2 and by Monday, the film has ascended to 4th spot, Taran Adarsh tweeted. Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Secret Superstar and Dangal - released in China it's not much.



Here's the box office total of five days for Bajrangi Bhaijaan in China:

#BajrangiBhaijaan maintains SOLID TRENDING on weekdays in China... Crosses75 cr mark...

Mon $ 1.75 mn

Tue $ 1.82 mn

Total: $ 12.08 million [78.49 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2018



The opening day collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in China was Rs 14 crore while for Secret Superstar it was a whopping Rs 40 crore. Also, Secret Superstar collected Rs 175 crore over the three-day weekend and by the Bajrangi Bhaijaan has an ambitious target.

#SecretSuperstar has a SPLENDID Mon in China... Crosses 200 cr in 4 days... The trending is SUPERB...

Fri $ 6.89 mn

Sat $ 10.54 mn

Sun $ 9.87 mn

Mon $ 4.97 mn

Total : $ 32.27 million [205.99 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2018



Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in India in 2015 and it opened across 8,000 screens in China, last week. The film's lifetime business in India was Rs 320 crore.



In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan plays the role of Pawan aka Bajrangi, a devotee of Lord Hanuman, who vows to take Munni (played by Harshaali Malhotra) to her home in Pakistan. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and it also stars Kareena Kapoor.



