Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Is 'Strong,' But Not Enough To Beat Aamir Khan's Dangal

- Bajrangi Bhaijaan could not even beat Secret Superstar at the box office
- Salman's film opened on #7 spot but has progressed to #4 position
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened in China across 8,000 screens
#BajrangiBhaijaan starts the first day of weekdays on a STRONG NOTE in China... Climbs to No 4 position in Top 10 charts on Mon [debuted at No 7 on Fri]... Crosses $ 10 mn...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2018
Mon $ 1.74 mn
Total: $ 10.25 million [66.58 cr]
EXCELLENT trending when one compares Fri and Mon biz.
Though Taran Adarsh says Bajrangi Bhaijaan's performance was "excellent" it is nowhere near the opening weekend collection of Aamir Khan's last release in China Secret Superstar. The film, which also stars Zaira Wasim, collected Rs 175 crore over the three-day weekend and by the fourth day of its release it had crossed Rs 200-crore mark.
#SecretSuperstar has a SPLENDID Mon in China... Crosses 200 cr in 4 days... The trending is SUPERB...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2018
Fri $ 6.89 mn
Sat $ 10.54 mn
Sun $ 9.87 mn
Mon $ 4.97 mn
Total : $ 32.27 million [205.99 cr]
#Dangal has an EXTRAORDINARY Monday in China... Collects $ 2.80 million... Total: $ 14.07 million 90.58 cr]... Racing towards 100 cr.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017
Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in India in 2015 and it was a critical and commercial success. The film's lifetime collection in India is Rs 320 crore. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is directed by Kabir Khan and it also stars Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.