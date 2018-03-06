Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Is 'Strong,' But Not Enough To Beat Aamir Khan's Dangal

#BajrangiBhaijaan starts the first day of weekdays on a STRONG NOTE in China... Climbs to No 4 position in Top 10 charts on Mon [debuted at No 7 on Fri]... Crosses $ 10 mn...

Mon $ 1.74 mn

Total: $ 10.25 million [66.58 cr]

EXCELLENT trending when one compares Fri and Mon biz.