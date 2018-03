Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Is 'Strong,' But Not Enough To Beat Aamir Khan's Dangal

Highlights Bajrangi Bhaijaan could not even beat Secret Superstar at the box office Salman's film opened on #7 spot but has progressed to #4 position Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened in China across 8,000 screens

#BajrangiBhaijaan starts the first day of weekdays on a STRONG NOTE in China... Climbs to No 4 position in Top 10 charts on Mon [debuted at No 7 on Fri]... Crosses $ 10 mn...

Mon $ 1.74 mn

Total: $ 10.25 million [66.58 cr]

EXCELLENT trending when one compares Fri and Mon biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2018

#SecretSuperstar has a SPLENDID Mon in China... Crosses 200 cr in 4 days... The trending is SUPERB...

Fri $ 6.89 mn

Sat $ 10.54 mn

Sun $ 9.87 mn

Mon $ 4.97 mn

Total : $ 32.27 million [205.99 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2018

#Dangal has an EXTRAORDINARY Monday in China... Collects $ 2.80 million... Total: $ 14.07 million 90.58 cr]... Racing towards 100 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017

The first weekend of Salman Khan'sended with a bang in China and now the weekday collection numbers also appears to be "excellent," reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which opened in Chinese theatres across 8,000 screens on March 2, has collected over Rs 66 crore till Monday. "starts the first day of weekdays on a strong note in China. Climbs to No #4 position in Top #10 charts on Monday," he tweeted. The film debuted at No #7 on Friday in China. "Excellent trending when one compares Friday and Monday business," he added.Though Taran Adarsh says Bajrangi Bhaijaan's performance was "excellent" it is nowhere near the opening weekend collection of Aamir Khan's last release in China. The film, which also stars Zaira Wasim, collected Rs 175 crore over the three-day weekend and by the fourth day of its release it had crossed Rs 200-crore mark. Before, Aamir'sreleased and conquered the ticket window in China. Thoughbeat's opening day record it could not beat it in the crucial Monday test. After four days of its release in China,pocketed over Rs 100 crore. The lifetime business ofin China is over Rs 2,000 crore.released in India in 2015 and it was a critical and commercial success. The film's lifetime collection in India is Rs 320 crore.is directed by Kabir Khan and it also stars Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.