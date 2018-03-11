Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Shows Exceptional Trending. Crosses 150-crore Mark

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's second Saturday collection is 'higher' than the first Saturday and also first Sunday's collection

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 11, 2018 14:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Shows Exceptional Trending. Crosses 150-crore Mark

Salman Khan with Harshali Malhotra in a still from the film (Image courtesy - taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 150.75 crore in just 9 days
  2. Over the first weekend, the film had earned over 55 crore
  3. The film is released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle in China
Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring Salman Khan, Harshali Malhotra and Nawauddin Siddique has shown 'exceptional trending' the box office in China and the latest figures reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh stand as proof. Salman Khan's film had earned $ 3.35 million by the second Saturday of its release, surpassing the figures from the opening weekend - $ 3.13 million and $ 3.17 million- on first Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The film, which has been titled Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle in China now stands at a total of Rs 150.75 crore in just 9 days. Speaking of the astounding success of yet another Bollywood film at the China box office, Mr Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan shows exceptional trending in China... Biz on second Saturday [$ 3.35 million] is higher than first Saturday [$ 3.13 million] and also first Sunday [$ 3.17 million]... Crosses Rs 150 cr in 9 days... [Week 2] Friday $ 1.75 million, Saturday $ 3.35 million, Total: $ 23.19 million [Rs 150.75 crore.]

Take a look at Bajrangi Bhaijaan's China box office report:
 

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's plotline revolves around an Indian man - Pawan Chaturvedi aka Bajrangi - played by Salman Khan and his quest to find the parents of a young Pakistani girl - Munni - played by Harshali Malhotra, who was separated from her mother on their trip to India. The movie trails the journey of Bajrangi and Munni, which takes them across border (illegally).

The Kabir Khan-directed film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was released in India on July 17, 2015 was opened in the Chinese mainland 30 months later. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the second Hindi film to have been released in China in 2018 and the registered the third biggest opening ever for an Indian film after Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar ( released in January 2018) and Dangal (released in March 2017.)

Comments
Take a look at Bajrangi Bhaijaan's week-long report:
 

After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium will become the third Indian film to open in China this year. Hindi Medium is schedule to release on April 4.

Trending

bajrangi bhaijaan china box officeSalman Khan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links

................................ Advertisement ................................