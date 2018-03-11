Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Shows Exceptional Trending. Crosses 150-crore Mark

Highlights
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 150.75 crore in just 9 days
- Over the first weekend, the film had earned over 55 crore
- The film is released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle in China
Take a look at Bajrangi Bhaijaan's China box office report:
#BajrangiBhaijaan shows EXCEPTIONAL TRENDING in China... Biz on *second Sat* [$ 3.35 mn] is HIGHER than *first Sat* [$ 3.13 mn] and also *first Sun* [$ 3.17 mn]... Crosses 150 cr in 9 days...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2018
[Week 2]
Fri $ 1.75 mn
Sat $ 3.35 mn
Total: $ 23.19 million [ 150.75 cr]
Bajrangi Bhaijaan's plotline revolves around an Indian man - Pawan Chaturvedi aka Bajrangi - played by Salman Khan and his quest to find the parents of a young Pakistani girl - Munni - played by Harshali Malhotra, who was separated from her mother on their trip to India. The movie trails the journey of Bajrangi and Munni, which takes them across border (illegally).
The Kabir Khan-directed film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was released in India on July 17, 2015 was opened in the Chinese mainland 30 months later. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the second Hindi film to have been released in China in 2018 and the registered the third biggest opening ever for an Indian film after Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar ( released in January 2018) and Dangal (released in March 2017.)
#BajrangiBhaijaan is a SUCCESS STORY in CHINA... Strong word of mouth has translated into strong biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2018
Fri $ 2.26 mn
Sat $ 3.12 mn
Sun $ 3.16 mn
Mon $ 1.75 mn
Tue $ 1.83 mn
Wed $ 1.92 mn
Thu $ 4.01 mn
Total: $ 18.05 million [ 117.49 cr]
After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium will become the third Indian film to open in China this year. Hindi Medium is schedule to release on April 4.