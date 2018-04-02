Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Is Almost At Rs 300 Crore

Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan is near the Rs 300-crore mark after a month of its release in China, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film opened in China 30 months after it released in India and the opening collections were recorded at Rs 14.61 crore. After a month, Bajrangi Bhaijaan's current total stands at Rs 295.32 crore. Mr Adarsh tweeted, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan nears Rs 300-crore mark in China. Total after weekend 5 (till 1 April 2018): $ 45.42 million (Rs 295.32 crore). Excellent." Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was a critical and commercial success in India, released in China as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle across 8,000 screens.
Highlights
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan's current total stands at Rs 295.32 crore
- The film opened in China 30 months after it released in India
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in China as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle
Here's the box office report of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
#BajrangiBhaijaan nears 300 cr mark in China... Total after Weekend 5 [till 1 April 2018]: $ 45.42 million [ 295.32 cr]... EXCELLENT!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018
Of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's opening in China, Taran Adarsh had earlier said, "Besides multiple releases and holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact that Bajrangi Bhaijaan arrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlike Dangal and Secret Superstar that were released a few months after their release in India."
Besides multiple releases + holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact that #BajrangiBhaijaan arrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlike #Dangal and #SecretSuperstar that were released a few months after their release in India.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018
Comments
Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan, stars Salman as Pawan aka Bajrangi. Kareena Kapoor features opposite him. The film's plot is based on Pawan and Munni (Harshaali Malhotra). Pawan decides to reunite Munni, who gets lost in India, with her family in Pakistan. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also stars in a pivotal role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.