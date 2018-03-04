Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office Day 2: Salman's Film Witnessed 'Super Growth'. Earns Over 34 Crore

Highlights On Saturday, Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned over Rs 20 crore Salman's film registered the third biggest opening at China box office Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released on March 2, in China

#BajrangiBhaijaan witnessed SUPER GROWTH on Sat in China... Crosses $ 5.25 million in 2 days...

Fri $ 2.25 million

Sat $ 3.11 million

Total: $ 5.36 million [ 34.97 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2018

Salman Khan's first release in China - #BajrangiBhaijaan - commences its innings with HEALTHY numbers... Debuts at No 7 at China BO... Fri 2.24 million [14.61 cr]... The start can be considered IMPRESSIVE since there were 5 new films, besides #BB, debuting in Top 10 charts... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018

After an impressive start, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan witnessed a 'super growth' on the second day of its release in China, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which earned over Rs 14.66 crore on the opening day, pocketed a little over Rs 20 crore two days after its release. Mr Adarsh reported the updated box office figures on Twitter and wrote, "witnessed Super Growth on Saturday in China... Crosses $ 5.25 million in 2 days...Friday $ 2.25 million. Saturday $ 3.11 million. Total: $ 5.36 million [34.97 crore].was released in China asTake a look at Bajrangi Bhaijaan's China box office report:Salman Khan'sis reportedly the third highest opening film (Bollywood) at China's box office, after Aamir Khan's(released in January 2018) and Dangal (released in May 2017) , reported Mr Adarsh on Twitter.Here's what he posted: Of their box office statistics comparisons, Taran Adarsh pointed out that people must consider the fact that, unlikeandarrived in China two years after its release in India. "Besides multiple releases and holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact thatarrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlikeandthat were released a few months after their release in India," Mr Adarsh wrote on Twitter. Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar had registered 41.72 crore andhad collected 16.23 crore on their respective opening days.'s lifetime collection stands at Rs. 320.34 crore.

