Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office Day 2: Salman's Film Witnessed 'Super Growth'. Earns Over 34 Crore

Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan does well on day 2 of its release in China

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 04, 2018 18:07 IST
Salman Khan plays Pawan Chaturvedi in Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Image courtesy - YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. On Saturday, Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned over Rs 20 crore
  2. Salman's film registered the third biggest opening at China box office
  3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released on March 2, in China
After an impressive start, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan witnessed a 'super growth' on the second day of its release in China, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which earned over Rs 14.66 crore on the opening day, pocketed a little over Rs 20 crore two days after its release. Mr Adarsh reported the updated box office figures on Twitter and wrote, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan witnessed Super Growth on Saturday in China... Crosses $ 5.25 million in 2 days...Friday $ 2.25 million. Saturday $ 3.11 million. Total: $ 5.36 million [34.97 crore]. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in China as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle.

Take a look at Bajrangi Bhaijaan's China box office report:
 

Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan is reportedly the third highest opening film (Bollywood) at China's box office, after Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar (released in January 2018) and Dangal (released in May 2017), reported Mr Adarsh on Twitter.

Here's what he posted:
 

Of their box office statistics comparisons, Taran Adarsh pointed out that people must consider the fact that Bajrangi Bhaijaan, unlike Dangal and Secret Superstar, arrived in China two years after its release in India. "Besides multiple releases and holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact that Bajrangi Bhaijaan arrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlike Dangal and Secret Superstar that were released a few months after their release in India," Mr Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar had registered 41.72 crore and Dangal had collected 16.23 crore on their respective opening days. Bajrangi Bhaijaan's lifetime collection stands at Rs. 320.34 crore.
 



