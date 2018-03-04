Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office Day 2: Salman's Film Witnessed 'Super Growth'. Earns Over 34 Crore

Highlights
- On Saturday, Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned over Rs 20 crore
- Salman's film registered the third biggest opening at China box office
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released on March 2, in China
Take a look at Bajrangi Bhaijaan's China box office report:
#BajrangiBhaijaan witnessed SUPER GROWTH on Sat in China... Crosses $ 5.25 million in 2 days...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2018
Fri $ 2.25 million
Sat $ 3.11 million
Total: $ 5.36 million [ 34.97 cr]
Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan is reportedly the third highest opening film (Bollywood) at China's box office, after Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar (released in January 2018) and Dangal (released in May 2017), reported Mr Adarsh on Twitter.
Here's what he posted:
Salman Khan's first release in China - #BajrangiBhaijaan - commences its innings with HEALTHY numbers... Debuts at No 7 at China BO... Fri 2.24 million [14.61 cr]... The start can be considered IMPRESSIVE since there were 5 new films, besides #BB, debuting in Top 10 charts...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018
Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar had registered 41.72 crore and Dangal had collected 16.23 crore on their respective opening days. Bajrangi Bhaijaan's lifetime collection stands at Rs. 320.34 crore.
