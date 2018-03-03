Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Off To An 'Impressive' Start

Highlights
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened in over 8,000 screens in China
- The film opened at the #7 spot with the Day 1 collection at Rs 14.61 cror
- It collected more than Aamir's Dangal but less than Secret Superstar
Here's the first day report of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's China box office:
Salman Khan's first release in China - #BajrangiBhaijaan - commences its innings with HEALTHY numbers... Debuts at No 7 at China BO... Fri $ 2.24 million [14.61 cr]... The start can be considered IMPRESSIVE since there were 5 new films, besides #BB, debuting in Top 10 charts...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018
When Aamir Khan's Dangal released in May 2017 in China, it collected Rs 12.99 crore on the opening day and Rs 72 crore in the first weekend. Secret Superstar, which released in January 2018, could not beat the lifetime collection of Dangal but it did shattered its two records. Secret Superstar collected a little over Rs 40 crore on Day 1 and Rs 174 crore in the opening weekend.
#Dangal hits the ball out of the park... Collects a FANTABULOUS $ 11.30 million [72.68 cr] in its opening weekend in China... OUTSTANDING!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2017
#SecretSuperstar packs a SOLID PUNCH in its opening weekend in China... Close to 175 cr in 3 days... MIND-BOGGLING indeed...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2018
Fri $ 6.88 mn
Sat $ 10.50 mn
Sun $ 9.84 mn
Total : $ 27.22 million [ 174.10 cr]
Of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's opening in China, Taran Adarsh also said: "Besides multiple releases and holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact that Bajrangi Bhaijaan arrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlike Dangal and Secret Superstar that were released a few months after their release in India."
Besides multiple releases + holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact that #BajrangiBhaijaan arrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlike #Dangal and #SecretSuperstar that were released a few months after their release in India.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018
Will Bajrangi Bhaijaan be able to beat Secret Superstar or Dangal in China? Tell us what you think in comments below.
