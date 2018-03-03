Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Off To An 'Impressive' Start

Highlights Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened in over 8,000 screens in China The film opened at the #7 spot with the Day 1 collection at Rs 14.61 cror It collected more than Aamir's Dangal but less than Secret Superstar

Salman Khan's first release in China - #BajrangiBhaijaan - commences its innings with HEALTHY numbers... Debuts at No 7 at China BO... Fri $ 2.24 million [14.61 cr]... The start can be considered IMPRESSIVE since there were 5 new films, besides #BB, debuting in Top 10 charts... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018

#Dangal hits the ball out of the park... Collects a FANTABULOUS $ 11.30 million [72.68 cr] in its opening weekend in China... OUTSTANDING! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2017

#SecretSuperstar packs a SOLID PUNCH in its opening weekend in China... Close to 175 cr in 3 days... MIND-BOGGLING indeed...

Fri $ 6.88 mn

Sat $ 10.50 mn

Sun $ 9.84 mn

Total : $ 27.22 million [ 174.10 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2018

Besides multiple releases + holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact that #BajrangiBhaijaan arrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlike #Dangal and #SecretSuperstar that were released a few months after their release in India. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018

Salman Khan'sopened in China 30 months after it released in India on March 2. The film opened at the #7 spot with the Day 1 collection at Rs 14.61 crore - less than Aamir Khan's last film Secret Superstar but more than, reports Taran Adarsh. "The start can be considered impressive since there were five new films besides, debuting in Top 10 charts," the trade analyst tweeted.was a critical and commercial success in India. Its lifetime collection was Rs 320.34.released asin China across 8,000 screens.Here's the first day report of's China box office:When Aamir Khan'sreleased in May 2017 in China, it collected Rs 12.99 crore on the opening day and Rs 72 crore in the first weekend., which released in January 2018, could not beat the lifetime collection of Dangal but it did shattered its two records.collected a little over Rs 40 crore on Day 1 and Rs 174 crore in the opening weekend.Of's opening in China, Taran Adarsh also said: "Besides multiple releases and holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact thatarrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlikeandthat were released a few months after their release in India."is directed by Kabir Khan and it also stars Kareena Kapoor and Harshaali Malhotra. In, Salman plays Pawan aka Bhajrangi, who decides to reunite an estranged Munni (Harshaali) with her family in Pakistan.Willbe able to beatorin China? Tell us what you think in comments below.

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.