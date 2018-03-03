Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Off To An 'Impressive' Start

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a critical and commercial success in India

Entertainment | Updated: March 03, 2018 13:40 IST
Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (Image courtesy: bbthiseid)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened in over 8,000 screens in China
  2. The film opened at the #7 spot with the Day 1 collection at Rs 14.61 cror
  3. It collected more than Aamir's Dangal but less than Secret Superstar
Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened in China 30 months after it released in India on March 2. The film opened at the #7 spot with the Day 1 collection at Rs 14.61 crore - less than Aamir Khan's last film Secret Superstar but more than Dangal, reports Taran Adarsh. "The start can be considered impressive since there were five new films besides Bajrani Bhaijaan, debuting in Top 10 charts," the trade analyst tweeted. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a critical and commercial success in India. Its lifetime collection was Rs 320.34. Bajrangi Bhaijaan released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle in China across 8,000 screens.

Here's the first day report of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's China box office:
 

When Aamir Khan's Dangal released in May 2017 in China, it collected Rs 12.99 crore on the opening day and Rs 72 crore in the first weekend. Secret Superstar, which released in January 2018, could not beat the lifetime collection of Dangal but it did shattered its two records. Secret Superstar collected a little over Rs 40 crore on Day 1 and Rs 174 crore in the opening weekend.
 
 

Of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's opening in China, Taran Adarsh also said: "Besides multiple releases and holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact that Bajrangi Bhaijaan arrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlike Dangal and Secret Superstar that were released a few months after their release in India."
 

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is directed by Kabir Khan and it also stars Kareena Kapoor and Harshaali Malhotra. In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman plays Pawan aka Bhajrangi, who decides to reunite an estranged Munni (Harshaali) with her family in Pakistan.

Will Bajrangi Bhaijaan be able to beat Secret Superstar or Dangal in China? Tell us what you think in comments below.



