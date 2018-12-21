Aamir Khan's Rep Says China Event Was Cancelled Because Too Many Fans Showed Up

Aamir Khan during Thugs Of Hindostan promotion in China. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Aamir Khan's representative on Friday denied reports that the actor's meet-and-greet session with the students of Guangzhou University, China cancelled after the talent management company handling the promotion of Thugs Of Hindostan in China failed to inform the university about the event. The 53-year-old actor's representative issued a statement alleging that the event was cancelled due to overcrowding at the venue. As per a Global Times report, the university management said that the session was cancelled because they were informed about it on the day of the event. However, Aamir's representative said that venue (in the on campus hotel) where the event was scheduled to take place could accommodate only 400 people but some 3,000 people turned up to catch a glimpse of Aamir Khan.

Last week, speaking to Global Times, a Guangzhou University member had said: "The message was spread only among a small group of students through social media. The school only knew about it when students talked about the event hours before it was about to take place." As per the Global Times report, at that time, the Chinese talent management also posted on Weibo (a social media platform in China) that the university had cancelled the event as the "the students were overly enthusiastic." But several students reportedly denied the company's claim. Swim Xinzhu, a student, wrote: "It is obviously the organiser's fault for not applying to the school to use an on-campus building," reported Global Times.

The event then took place in a hotel near the campus on the same day.

Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan will release in China (always a hot market for the actor's films) next week. Aamir Khan's previous few films - 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar to name a few - have done exceptionally well in China. Thugs Of Hindostan tanked in India after it was panned by critics and cine-goers alike.

However, things may be different for Thugs Of Hindostan in China.