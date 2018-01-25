Secret Superstar China Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film 'Continues To Work Wonders,' Makes 264.61 Crore Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar is currently running successfully in Chinese theatres. Salman's film will release on March 2

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar is currently running successfully in Chinese theatres. Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan's latest film conquering China's box office, shows no signs of slowing down. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film has already crossed the 250 crore mark and has made Rs. 264.61 crore so far. "Secret Superstar continues to work wonders in China," tweeted Taran Adarsh. Secret Superstar, produced by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao, was made on a budget of Rs. 15 crore and its final box office number in India was Rs. 63 crore. Secret Superstar, not even a week old at China box office, has already bested Aamir's previous release Dangal's opening weekend score. Dangal was also a super hit at China's box office.



#SecretSuperstar continues to work wonders in China... Week 1 should close at $ 45 million+, which is SPLENDID...

Fri $ 6.90 mn

Sat $ 10.55 mn

Sun $ 9.90 mn

Mon $ 5.02 mn

Tue 4.88 mn

Wed $ 4.41 mn

Total: $ 41.66 million [ 264.61 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2018



Before Secret Superstar it was Aamir Khan's Dangal, which took the China box office by storm. Dangal became the highest grossing Indian film in China within weeks of its release in May 2017.



who breaks regressive societal shackles to become a successful singer against all odds. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and it also stars Meher Vij in a pivotal role.



After Aamir Khan, it will be Salman Khan's turn to try its luck in China. His 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan will open across 8,000 screens in China on March 2.



