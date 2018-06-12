It's Official. Aamir Khan Is 'Loved, Adored, Respected' In China Aamir Khan's popularity in China can be attributed to the success of Secret Superstar and Dangal

Share EMAIL PRINT Aamir Khan in Secret Superstar. (Image courtesy: Youtube ) New Delhi: Highlights "Aamir Khan is loved and respected in China," Chinese Consul General Ma Z Aamir Khan will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan Aamir Khan was last seen in Secret Superstar Dangal (2016) was a hit and his recent production Secret Superstar (2017), has also been a big hit," IANS quoted him as saying. During the media interaction, Mr Zhanwu also mentioned that Bollywood films are often screened at Chinese film festivals such as Beijing Film Festival and Shanghai Film Festival.



It is not just films but also Bollywood songs that have caught the fancy of the Chinese audience. "One particular dance number from "Padmaavat" had been staged by staff members from the Chinese Consulate in a recent show. This shows how popular it has become among our people," said Mr Zhanwu.



Aamir's growing popularity in China could be attributed to the success of his last two films Dangal and Secret Superstar. Both the films fared well at the Chinese box office and earned over Rs 1,400 crores and Rs 810 crores respectively.



Meanwhile, in an interview with NDTV, Aamir Khan said, "Credit for my stardom in China goes to the movie fans in China. I didn't have any strategy to make a market for myself in China. It happened organically, people started watching my films and started enjoying them so all the credit goes to the people of China."



It is not just Bajrangi Bhaaijan and Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium have been equally adept at performing well at the Chinese box office and the recently released Toilet Hero garnered over Rs 69.91 crore within a week.



Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is filming for Secret Superstar. Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled to release on November 7.



(With inputs from PTI)



Aamir Khan's popularity is not merely restricted to India and Chinese Consul General Ma Zhanwu's recent statement about Aamir Khan's popularity in China totally corroborates the fact. During a recent event in Kolkata, Chinese Consul General Ma Zhanwu declared that Aamir is one of the most loved international stars in China, reports news agency PTI. " Aamir Khan is very much loved, adored and respected in China. His(2016) was a hit and his recent production(2017), has also been a big hit," IANS quoted him as saying. During the media interaction, Mr Zhanwu also mentioned that Bollywood films are often screened at Chinese film festivals such as Beijing Film Festival and Shanghai Film Festival.It is not just films but also Bollywood songs that have caught the fancy of the Chinese audience. "One particular dance number from "" had been staged by staff members from the Chinese Consulate in a recent show. This shows how popular it has become among our people," said Mr Zhanwu.Aamir's growing popularity in China could be attributed to the success of his last two filmsand. Both the films fared well at the Chinese box office and earned over Rs 1,400 crores and Rs 810 crores respectively.Meanwhile, in an interview with NDTV, Aamir Khan said, "Credit for my stardom in China goes to the movie fans in China. I didn't have any strategy to make a market for myself in China. It happened organically, people started watching my films and started enjoying them so all the credit goes to the people of China."It is not just Aamir Khan 's films that have managed to earn well at the Chinese box office. Films such as Salman Khan'sand Irrfan Khan'shave been equally adept at performing well at the Chinese box office and the recently releasedgarnered over Rs 69.91 crore within a week. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is filming for Thugs Of Hindostan , also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He was last seen inis scheduled to release on November 7.(With inputs from PTI) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter