Aamir Khan's Pic With Daughter Ira 'Unacceptable,' Says The Internet. No Idea Why

"Aamir Khan, daughter hai toh kya hai, kam se kam Ramzan ke mahine me aise pose na dete," is what the trolls told the 52-year-old superstar for a picture with Ira. (Really, Internet?). On Wednesday afternoon, Aamir shared some wonderful pictures from Coonoor, where he and his family (wife Kiran Rao, daughter Ira and son Azad), celebrated director Mansoor Khan's 60th birthday. (Mansoor Khan is also Aamir's cousin and had directed the actor in his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak). The pictures are cute and so is Aamir and Ira's photo, where the father-daughter can be seen sharing a light moment together. But, the trolls think their picture is 'inappropriate, especially during Ramzan.'
"Respect you and your dedication towards your hard work in acting. But this is unaccepted," a comment on Aamir and Ira's picture read. Another comment read as, "Sorry boss, not acceptable." The other comments are too vile and distasteful to be produced here.
Here's the picture.
A section of the people have schooled the trolls for posting inappropriate comments and requested them 'not to bring religion in between.' "This is too adorable. A father and daughter bond is precious," a user posted.
Meantime, here are the other pictures Aamir posted from Coonoor.
Celebrating Mansoor's 60th. pic.twitter.com/BGdSXUiBNl— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 30, 2018
Ira and son Junaid are Aamir's children with his first wife Reena Dutta. He married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005 and Azad was born in 2011.
Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak recently clocked thirty years and the entire cast (minus Juhi Chawla, the lead actress of the film) gathered for a special screening in Mumbai.
Aamir was last seen in Secret Superstar and Thugs Of Hindostan, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is his forthcoming film.