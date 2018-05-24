Aamir Khan Catches Up With Daughter Ira At Film Studio. See Pics We also spotted Aamir's son Junaid and his first wife Renna Dutta

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Aamir Khan with his daughter Ira in the Mehboob studios. (Image courtesy: Twitter) Highlights Aamir and Kiran Rao were attending a Paani Foundation event Junaid, Ira and Reena Dutta were also spotted at the studio Aamir and Kiran also posed with Devendra Fadnavis saree for the occasion. The couple also met Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, one of the guests of the event.



Ira was spotted arriving with her mother Reena while Junaid was up and about the place minding his own business.



Here are photos of the family meeting:





Aamir Khan is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan, which explains his beard, handlebar moustache and pierced nose. Thugs Of Hindostan marks Aamir's reunion with producer Yash raj Films, director Vijay Krishna Acharya and actress Katrina Kaif after Dhoom: 3. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, with whom Aamir made Dangal and actor Amitabh Bachchan.



Aamir Khan also recently revealed that director Rajkumar Hirani (with whom he has made 3 idiots and PK) approached him for a role in Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. He



Aamir Khan, who



Aamir Khan and family had a reunion of sorts at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The 53-year-old actor was in the studio to attend an event of the Paani Foundation with Kiran Rao, where he met his daughter Ira, son Junaid and first wife Reena. It is unknown if Ira, Junaid and Reena were also attending the same event but the pictures of the Khans in Mehboob studio are definitely worth your time. Aamir Khan dressed in shades of blue posed with Kiran Rao, who draped a bright yellowfor the occasion. The couple also met Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, one of the guests of the event.Ira was spotted arriving with her mother Reena while Junaid was up and about the place minding his own business.Here are photos of the family meeting:Aamir Khan is currently filming, which explains his beard, handlebar moustache and pierced nose.marks Aamir's reunion with producer Yash raj Films, director Vijay Krishna Acharya and actress Katrina Kaif after. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, with whom Aamir madeand actor Amitabh Bachchan. Aamir Khan also recently revealed that director Rajkumar Hirani (with whom he has madeand) approached him for a role in, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. He turned down the offer because he wanted the title role , which in his own words he could not have done "because Ranbir is doing."Aamir Khan, who recently completed 30 years in Bollywood , hasn't announced his next project yet. However, there are reports that he may produce the biopic on late T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter