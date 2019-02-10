BAFTA 2019: The Favourite, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born Set For Battle

Highlights
- The Favourite leads list of nominees with 12 nods
- Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born have seven nods each
- BAFTA is often dubbed as the British Oscars
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts or BAFTA are set to take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India). The Favourite, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is a favourite for BAFTA success as it leads nomination with 12 nods. Actress Olivia Colman is nominated for Leading Actress for her role as Queen Anne while Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both nominated for Supporting Actress. Bohemian Rhapsody (which unexpectedly won the Best Film Golden Globe award) and A Star Is Born will compete in seven categories along with First Man and Roma.
Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer's name was removed from the list of credits by the BAFTA members after sexual harassment allegations against him featured in headlines.
Here are nominations in key categories for the 72nd edition of BAFTA, often dubbed as the British Oscars:
BEST FILM
Blackkklansman
The Favourite
Roma
A Star Is Born
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Daniel Kokotajlo, Apostasy
Michael Pearce (Writer/Director) and Lauren Dark (Producer), Beast
Chris Kelly, A Cambodian Spring
Leanne Welham (Writer/Director) and Sophie Harman (Producer), Pili
Richard Billingham (Writer/Director) and Jacqui Davies (Producer) Ray & Liz
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters
DOCUMENTARY
Free solo
Mcqueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
ANIMATED FILM
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
DIRECTOR
Spike Lee, Blackkklansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Cold War
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
Vice
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Blackkklansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
LEADING ACTRESS
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa Mccarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Viola Davis, Widows
LEADING ACTOR
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Terence Blanchard, Blackkklansman
Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat, Isle Of Dogs
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson, A Star Is Born
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Newton Thomas Sigel, Bohemian Rhapsody
Lukasz Zal, Cold War
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
Linus Sandgren, First Man
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
EDITING
John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite
Tom Cross, First Man
Alfonso Cuaron, Adam Gough, Roma
Hank Corwin, Vice
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Elizabeth Hobbs, Abigail Addison, Jelena Popovic - I'm OK
Gary McLeod, Myles McLeod - Marfa
Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom - Roughhouse
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Alex Lockwood, 73 Cows
38 Angela Clarke, Bachelor
Ben Clark, Megan Pugh, Paul Taylor, The Blue Door
Sandhya Suri, Balthazar de Ganay, The Field
Barnaby Blackburn, Sophie Alexander, Catherine Slater, Edward Speleers, Wale
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright