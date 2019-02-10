BAFTA 2019: The Favourite, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born Set For Battle

Olivia Colman in The Favourite. (Image courtesy: Facebook)

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts or BAFTA are set to take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India). The Favourite, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is a favourite for BAFTA success as it leads nomination with 12 nods. Actress Olivia Colman is nominated for Leading Actress for her role as Queen Anne while Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both nominated for Supporting Actress. Bohemian Rhapsody (which unexpectedly won the Best Film Golden Globe award) and A Star Is Born will compete in seven categories along with First Man and Roma.

Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer's name was removed from the list of credits by the BAFTA members after sexual harassment allegations against him featured in headlines.

Here are nominations in key categories for the 72nd edition of BAFTA, often dubbed as the British Oscars:

BEST FILM

Blackkklansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Daniel Kokotajlo, Apostasy

Michael Pearce (Writer/Director) and Lauren Dark (Producer), Beast

Chris Kelly, A Cambodian Spring

Leanne Welham (Writer/Director) and Sophie Harman (Producer), Pili

Richard Billingham (Writer/Director) and Jacqui Davies (Producer) Ray & Liz

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

DOCUMENTARY

Free solo

Mcqueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

ANIMATED FILM

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

DIRECTOR

Spike Lee, Blackkklansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Cold War

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

Vice

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Blackkklansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

LEADING ACTRESS

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa Mccarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Viola Davis, Widows

LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Terence Blanchard, Blackkklansman

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat, Isle Of Dogs

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson, A Star Is Born

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Newton Thomas Sigel, Bohemian Rhapsody

Lukasz Zal, Cold War

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Linus Sandgren, First Man

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

EDITING

John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite

Tom Cross, First Man

Alfonso Cuaron, Adam Gough, Roma

Hank Corwin, Vice

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Elizabeth Hobbs, Abigail Addison, Jelena Popovic - I'm OK

Gary McLeod, Myles McLeod - Marfa

Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom - Roughhouse

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Alex Lockwood, 73 Cows

38 Angela Clarke, Bachelor

Ben Clark, Megan Pugh, Paul Taylor, The Blue Door

Sandhya Suri, Balthazar de Ganay, The Field

Barnaby Blackburn, Sophie Alexander, Catherine Slater, Edward Speleers, Wale

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright