Badrinath Priests Slams Urvashi Rautela Over "I Have A Temple In My Name" Claim: "It Is Not Associated With Her"

Actress Urvashi Rautela has sparked controversy after claiming that a temple in Uttarakhand is dedicated to her. During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Daaku Maharaj star made statements about the Urvashi Temple near Badrinath Dham that have angered local priests and residents.

"There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is a 'Urvashi temple' right next to it," the actress claimed in the interview. When asked if people visit to seek blessings, she responded, "Ab mandir hai toh woh hi toh karenge (It's a temple, they will do that only)."

The actress further stated that Delhi University students offer prayers and "even garland my pictures," adding that they call her "Damdamamai." She insisted, "I am being serious about it. It is true. There are news articles about the same too. You can read them."

Local religious authorities have strongly refuted these claims. Bhuwan Chandra Uniyal, former religious officer of Badrinath Dham, told India Today that Urvashi's statements were "misleading". He clarified that the temple is actually dedicated to Goddess Urvashi from Hindu mythology and is recognised as one of the 108 Shaktipeeths.

"It is not her temple. Such statements are unacceptable, and the government should take strict steps against anyone making such claims," Uniyal stated.

Amit Sati, President of the Brahma Kapal Teerth Purohit Society, also condemned the actress's remarks, adding that the ancient temple is connected to Goddess Urvashi, not to any individual. "Such statements disrespect the religious sentiments of the people here," he added.

Locals from Bamni and Pandukeshwar villages, who consider the temple sacred, have expressed outrage as well. Resident Ramnarayan Bhandari noted that no individual has the right to make personal claims about a temple with deep mythological significance.