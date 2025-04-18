Urvashi Rautela Wants A Temple In Her Honour, But What She Needs Is A Reality Check

There is a temple next to Badrinath, Urvashi Rautela claims, that has been built in her honour. She says devotees garland her photos. She says students from Delhi University worship her. And she's not joking.

Once upon a time, statements like these might have been dismissed as harmless celebrity eccentricities (or a firmly tongue-in-cheek interview, like this one by Kishore Kumar). But, Urvashi Rautela is no Kishore Kumar, and neither is what she says harmless anymore. It's no longer even about celebrity. It's about the complete, public unravelling of (a lack of) self-awareness - the making of a myth so laughably exaggerated that it deserves a separate genre altogether.

And at this point, we must ask: where is the line between self-belief and sheer delusion?

The Temple Of 'Narcissism'

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan recently, Urvashi Rautela said with a straight face, "There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is a 'Urvashi temple' right next to it."

Factually, Urvashi is not wrong. There is indeed an Urvashi Temple in Badrinath, Uttarakhand, about 1.5 kilometres from the main Badrinath temple. Where Rautela is wrong, however, is who the temple is dedicated to. No, it's not her.

The Urvashi Temple in Badrinath is believed to be the birthplace of Urvashi, the apsara in Hindu mythology, whom Narayana created out of his left thigh.

This Urvashi and Urvashi Rautela only share a name.

She added that she now hopes to see one built in her honour in South India too.

When asked if devotees actually pray 'to her' at the Badrinath temple, she quipped, "Ab mandir hai toh woh hi toh karenge," before adding that even Delhi University students garland her photos and refer to her affectionately as "Damdami Mai".

This, again, isn't totally off the mark.

Every year on Valentine's Day, students of Hindu College in Delhi University indulge in a uniquely bizarre tradition - the "Damdami Mai" puja, also known as the Worship of the Virgin Tree. A designated tree on campus becomes the shrine, adorned with posters of a chosen Bollywood actress, complete with garlands and incense.

And yes, they take it a step further - condoms (sometimes water-filled) dangle from its branches like twisted festive ornaments, all in a half-joking, half-hopeful attempt to summon romantic luck. It's less about devotion and more about dopamine, and Urvashi being invoked as "Damdami Mai" says more about college humour than actual reverence.

Urvashi's temple claim is not her first brush with self-deification. In 2022, she posted a picture of a fan performing an actual puja in front of her photo displayed on a laptop - incense sticks, tika, a full aarti thali. The word she chose to describe it? "Urvashism." Fans ran with it, hashtags were born, and the absurdity grew its own fanbase.

But make no mistake - this is not adoration she shirks from. It's adoration she encourages, re-posts and performs for. She is not just playing the goddess. She's writing her own scripture too.

The 'First' To Say She's The First

Urvashi's obsession with being the "first" is a category in itself. She has described herself as the first Indian woman to wear a gold Manipuri potloi on the ramp. The first Indian actress to be invited to the Paris Olympics 2024. The first Bollywood actress to speak fluent French. The youngest "most beautiful woman in the universe".

The list reads less like a resume and more like a running gag on a Reddit thread. Because that's where most of these claims end up - mocked, questioned and taken apart by the Internet - which has done a better job of fact-checking her than her PR team ever has.

Her Instagram bio alone is a hall of fame of unverifiable titles, self-awarded superlatives and proclamations that sound more like the pitch of a satire than the persona of a serious artist.

Fact, Fiction, Or Just Lies?

What makes it worse is that these aren't just exaggerated claims. Some are flat-out misleading. She declared she was leading a Parveen Babi biopic - except, there is no such project, no production team, no official confirmation. It was all "bogus news", as industry sources later said.

Then came the Kantara 2 fiasco - she posted a selfie with actor Rishab Shetty and hinted at being cast in the prequel. The makers had to release a clarification and mentioned that she was never part of the film and was simply at the same event.

It's the same pattern: claim, confuse, wait for backlash, move on. Repeat.

The Saif Ali Khan Controversy

And then, from the recent past, there's the Saif Ali Khan incident - a moment that should have called for sensitivity. When asked about the shocking stabbing of the actor at his Mumbai home, Urvashi launched into a bizarre monologue about her diamond-studded Rolex and the miniature watch gifted by her parents.

Her concern for Saif was buried under blinding carats. The response was not just tone-deaf - it was offensive. Later, she apologised, but it was too late (so, she deleted the post). What she revealed in that moment was a complete inability to step outside of herself - even when it is someone else's trauma.

No Shame In The Game (Changer)

When Daaku Maharaaj, her latest offering, outperformed Game Changer at the box office, she couldn't help but rub it in. "Kiara's film is a disaster," she quoted X (formerly Twitter) users saying, smugly adding, "Isme meri toh koi galti nahi hai."

She calls herself the "best promoter" in the business, second only to Shah Rukh Khan. It would be funny if it weren't said with such unwavering conviction.

In a world where humility is already in short supply, Urvashi Rautela has chosen to walk the path of relentless, performative ego. And every now and then, that ego trips.

The Internet's Verdict

Online platforms, especially Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), have become unofficial archives of Urvashi's more extravagant claims.

Threads are dedicated to fact-checking her statements, with users half-amused and half-bewildered by her relentless reinventions. The phrase "delulu is the solulu" might have been coined for K-pop stans, but it fits the actress herself - like a Rolex finger-watch.

The Business Of Spectacle

Even when she was hospitalised for a minor finger injury, fans (unverified) sent her one lakh roses. Predictably, she posted the photos. Predictably, she turned her recovery into a spectacle. But the real question is: what is Urvashi applauded for?

The answer seems to be: for existing loudly enough. For mastering the algorithm of attention. For building a brand that's more myth than substance.

There is no denying that Urvashi Rautela works hard. She hustles. She promotes. She shows up. But that's not the problem. The problem is that the performance has completely swallowed the person. The narrative has overtaken the truth. And the persona that she has created for herself is now too bloated to be taken seriously.

Where Is The Line?

Every star plays a part. Every celebrity builds a version of themselves. But with Urvashi, the performance has become a parody. And unlike the roles she plays on screen, this one doesn't come with a script editor.

There's nothing wrong with ambition. But when ambition turns into self-worship, and the worship turns into delusion, someone needs to ask: where is the line?

She won't draw it. Maybe Reddit will.