Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Riteish Deshmukh's Reaction - "Raging With Anger"

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team

Riteish Deshmukh shared this image. (courtesy: RiteishDeshmukh)
New Delhi:

Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed his rage and concern as a parent over the incident of an alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in Maharashtra's Badlapur. The Kakuda actor wrote a long note on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, "As a parent am absolutely disgusted, pained and raging with anger!! Two 4 year old girls were sexually assaulted by the male cleaning staff member of the school. Schools are supposed to be as safe a place for kids as their own homes. Harshest punishment needs to be given to this demon. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his times gave the guilty what they deserved - Chaurang- we need these laws back in action."

The sexual assault incident in Badlapur came to light just a few days after the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. The Badlapur incident sparked massive protests and outrage in Maharashtra yesterday, followed by a police intervention. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team, which will be led by a woman IPS officer. The police have also been asked to submit a proposal for a fast-track court to probe the case.

The National Human Rights Commission has called for a detailed report from the Maharashtra authorities within two weeks. Notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Maharashtra, demanding a detailed report on the incident within two weeks. Among other things, the Commission's directive calls for clarity on the reasons behind the reported "12-hour delay" in registering the First Information Report  after the parents lodged a complaint with the police.

In terms of work, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Kakuda. The film was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.  Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem are also a part of the film.

