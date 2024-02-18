Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Title Track Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Party Anthem

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

This Sunday, we have exciting news for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff fans. The makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have recently released the teaser for its title track. The 16-second clip kicks off with a captivating shot of Tiger Shroff's impressive physique, setting the tone for what's to come. We are then treated to close-ups of Akshay Kumar's face. Both stars are seen wearing stylish olive-hued outfits as they groove to the beats of the title track. The teaser concludes with the text, “Song out tomorrow”, leaving us all eagerly counting down the hours. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track features vocals by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra, with Vishal Mishra handling the composition.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff collectively shared the teaser on their Instagram handles with the text, “Bade dhamake ke ek din pehle, ek chota sa teaser [One day before the big bang, a small teaser.]

A few days ago, Akshay Kumar treated fans to “exclusive" behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The video is packed with thrilling action sequences, opening with breathtaking shots of snow-capped mountains and lush green landscapes. From cars soaring through the air to intense helicopter scenes, the clip offers a sneak peek into an "extraordinary action experience that pushes boundaries." Among the crew, we catch glimpses of director Ali Abbas Zafar, along with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

A few moments later, Akshay Kumar says, “Jab maine yeh script suni to mera ek hi lakhsya tha ki hum jo bhi action design kre vo real aur believable hona chahiye…Mai batau aapko, hamare saamne ye baju me explosion ho raha hai, aur maza aa raha hai. [When I heard this script, my sole objective was to ensure that whatever action we design must be real and believable... Let me tell you, with an explosion happening right beside us, it was fun.] Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - you guys are going to enjoy this film.”

In the caption, Akshay Kumar wrote, “It's time for an extraordinary action experience that pushes boundaries!”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screens on Eid 2024.